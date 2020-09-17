Escape from Edmonton Institution for Women

Cierra Childress is 22 years old, measures 165 cm (5'5") in height and weighs 77 kg (170lbs). She has a dark complexion, black eyes and black hair. She is currently serving a sentence of 2 years, 1 month and 22 days for Possession/use/traffic in Stolen/Forged/Falsified Credit Card, Theft under $5000 x3, Theft of Credit Card, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Motor Vehicle Theft x2, Failure to Comply with Conditions of Undertaking/Recognizance, Operate Motor Vehicle while Disqualified x2, Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle, and Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Cierra Childress is asked to contact police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Philip Contini, Assistant Warden, Management Services, Edmonton Institution for Women, 780-782-2764