WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Eagle Women's Lodge and Correctional Service of Canada

On December 26, 2022 at approximately 10:15 p.m. offender Joyce Kringuk was seen fleeing the Eagle Women's Lodge, a minimum security level Section 81 healing lodge, through a rear door of the facility.

The Eagle Women's Lodge staff immediately contacted the Winnipeg Police Service, and a warrant for her arrest has been issued.

Joyce Kringuk is 42 years old, measures 150 cm (4'9") in height and weighs 77 kg (170 lbs). She has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She has scars on her lower back and the inside of her right bicep, a heart tattoo on her left wrist, "Joyce" on her left shoulder, a heart with stars on her right wrist, and the letters "JI" on her right forearm.

She is currently serving a life sentence for second degree murder.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Joyce Kringuk is asked to contact police.

The Eagle Women's Healing Lodge and the Correctional Service of Canada will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

The Eagle Women's Healing Lodge staff have given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

For further information: Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203