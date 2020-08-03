Escape from Eagle Women's Lodge

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Winnipeg Police Service and a warrant for her arrest has been issued.

Nikki Alfonso is 31 years old, measures 163 cm (5'4") in height and weighs 77 kg (170 lbs). She has brown eyes and brown hair. She has a tattoo of black stars near her right eye. She is currently serving a sentence of 4 years and 6 months for Fail to Attend Court, Fail to Comply with Probation Order x3, Material Benefit from Sexual Services, Assault with a weapon x2, and Unlawfully in Dwelling House.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Nikki Alfonso is asked to contact police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

