Escape from Buffalo Sage Wellness House

Monique Cardinal is 20 years old, measures 157 cm (5'2") in height and weighs 58 kg (128 lbs). She has a medium complexion, brown eyes and blue hair. She has a tattoo of a treble clef on the right middle finger and scars on her forearms. She is currently serving a sentence of three years, three months, 20 days for Break Enter and Commit and Possess Weapon for Dangerous Purposes.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Monique Cardinal is asked to contact police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Meredy Mielke, Deputy Warden, Edmonton Institution for Women, 587-337-7277