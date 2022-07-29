Escape from Buffalo Sage Wellness House

EDMONTON, AB, July 29, 2022 /CNW/ - On July 28, 2022, during the 10:30 p.m. count, staff members at Buffalo Sage Wellness House (BSWH), a minimum and medium security Section 81 Healing Lodge, discovered that Crystal Sowan was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Edmonton Police Service and a warrant for arrest was issued.

Crystal Sowan is 38 years old, measures 171 cm (5'6") in height, weighs 95 kg (210 lbs), has a medium complexion, brown eyes, brown hair with blue tips, and a tattoo on the right shoulder that reads "Christ my lord and saviour".

The offender is currently serving a sentence of 2 years and 1 month for break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, theft of credit card, and failure to attend court at large.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Crystal Sowan is asked to contact police.

CSC and BSWH will investigate the circumstances of this incident and are working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

