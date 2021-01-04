ESA Welcomes New Chair Board of Directors

Annette Bergeron elected as Chair of Electrical Safety Authority Board of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) has elected Annette Bergeron as Chair to succeed Peter Gregg who will continue as a member of the ESA Board until the conclusion of his term in 2022.

Ms. Bergeron was appointed to the ESA Board of Directors six years ago, and currently chairs the People and Culture and Governance Committee. ESA Board Director, Robert Mace, President & CEO, Synergy North will be assuming the role of chair of the People and Culture and Governance Committee effective Jan. 1, 2021.

"I would like to thank Peter Gregg for his leadership and vision as the Chair of the Board and look forward to working with him as a board member. It is an honour to accept the role as Chair of the Board for an organization that plays such a vital role in public and electrical safety. I look forward to working closely with the Board members, Executive Management Team and staff to continue to execute on the goals outlined in the Corporate Strategy plan for 2020-2025," said Annette Bergeron, Chair, ESA Board of Directors. "We also look forward to using the Auditor General's recommendations to enhance our efforts to be a modern, results-based regulator that reduces the burden for businesses while fulfilling its vision of an Ontario where people can live, work and play safe from electrical harm."

Ms. Bergeron was recently President of Engineers Canada and currently runs Bergeron Consulting. She has previously held positions as president of the Professional Engineers of Ontario, president of the Ontario Society of Professional Engineers, as a Director at the Kingston General Hospital and a Director with South East Local Health Integration Network.

Ms. Bergeron earned a Bachelor of Science degree with Honours, Metallurgical Engineering from Queen's University. She earned a Master of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business. She has received the Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineers and Fellow of Engineers Canada. These fellowships are bestowed upon individuals who are recognized for having given noteworthy service to the engineering profession.

A long time resident of Kingston, Ms. Bergeron currently resides in nearby Napanee, Ontario.

About the Electrical Safety Authority

The Electrical Safety Authority's (ESA's) role is to enhance public electrical safety in Ontario. As an administrative authority acting on behalf of the Government of Ontario, ESA is responsible for administering specific regulations related to the Ontario Electrical Safety Code, the licensing of Electrical Contractors and Master Electricians, electricity distribution system safety, and electrical product safety. ESA works extensively with stakeholders throughout the province on education, training and promotion to foster electrical safety across the province. More information on the Electrical Safety Authority can be found at esasafe.com, through Twitter at https://twitter.com/homeandsafety and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ElectricalSafetyAuthority. ESA's Customer Service Centre can be reached at 1-877-ESA-SAFE (372-7233).

SOURCE Electrical Safety Authority

