ESA President and CEO Named One of Canada's Top Women in Safety

Josie Erzetic was recognized by the Canadian Occupational Safety magazine for her contributions to electrical safety and for breaking down barriers as a woman in the sector.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) is proud to announce that Josie Erzetic, President and CEO at ESA, has been named one of Canada's Top Women in Safety by the Canadian Occupational Safety (COS) magazine for 2025. The awards recognize exceptional female leaders who shatter glass ceilings while influencing the health and safety sector — a designation that is especially meaningful as we get ready to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8th.

Josie was appointed as the first female President and CEO of ESA in 2022. ESA is Ontario's electrical safety regulator and has a mandate to improve public electrical safety on behalf of the provincial government. Since her appointment, Josie has advanced ESA's electrical safety mission by partnering with industry, expanding collaboration with other safety agencies, digitizing processes that foster compliance and using data to identify electrical safety issues of greatest risk to Ontarians.

Josie has also championed an inclusive workplace culture for everyone at ESA, and serves as the chair of the company's Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility Steering Committee. In addition to growing ESA's cultural awareness and education programs, Josie has overseen the creation of a Truth and Reconciliation Action Plan to foster outreach to Indigenous communities, along with a provincial partnership with Jill of All Trades — an organization aimed at encouraging young women to pursue a skilled trades career.

"Congratulations are in order for Josie on this well-deserved and prestigious recognition," said Arjan Arenja, Chair of the Board of Directors at ESA. "As ESA embraces the transformations underway in Ontario's energy landscape, Josie's leadership will empower our organization to guide both the sector and the public through these changes with a steady hand and clear vision for safety."

After learning about her award, Josie Erzetic expressed, "it is an honour to be recognized as a Top Woman in Safety by COS this year. I am incredibly proud to lead ESA's committed employees, as well as work with industry colleagues and safety partners who firmly believe in our vision of an Ontario where people can live, work and play safe from electrical harm." Josie noted, "many of ESA's electrical safety experts are women. With Ontario embarking on a significant energy transition, we need to ensure we attract all the top talent available, so it is important to continue to encourage women to either remain in or join the electricity and safety sectors."

COS Top Women in Safety award winners are selected from hundreds of nominations and are chosen based on their contributions to the health and safety sector and for advancing equity, diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The full list of winners was released on March 7, 2025, and is available now on the COS website.

To learn more about Josie's impact at ESA and the electrical safety sector at large, check out her winner profile on the COS website.

About the Electrical Safety Authority

The Electrical Safety Authority's (ESA's) role is to improve public electrical safety in Ontario. ESA is an administrative authority responsible for administering specific regulations under the Electricity Act, 1998 (Part VIII) related to the Ontario Electrical Safety Code, the licensing of Electrical Contractors and Master Electricians, electricity distribution system safety, and electrical product safety. ESA works extensively with stakeholders throughout the province on education, training and promotion to foster electrical safety across the province.

SOURCE Electrical Safety Authority

For further information, please contact the Electrical Safety Authority by phone (905-712-7819) or email at: [email protected].