ESA Launches Podcast Series for Electrical Contractors - "Grounded in Ontario"

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Electrical Safety Authority (ESA), Ontario's electrical safety regulator, announced today the launch of its inaugural podcast series, Grounded in Ontario, made especially for Licensed Electrical Contractors (LECs), Master and certified electricians along with individuals aspiring to work in the electrical trade.

Grounded in Ontario brings listeners the forum to hear from ESA's electrical experts and technical advisors, to discuss industry trends. Listeners will be able to grow their knowledge and skillset by receiving updates on the Ontario Electrical Safety Code, safety hazards to watch out for and technical guidance.

"At ESA, we're passionate about electrical safety and about our licence holder community," says Josie Erzetic, Chief Regulatory Officer and General Counsel, ESA. "Grounded in Ontario is a podcast that will explore topics and best practices to equip and assist LECs with practical, helpful information they need to do electrical jobs safely."

Topics to be discussed include pool and hot tub installations, electric vehicle supply equipment and energy storage systems, to name a few. Listeners can visit esasafe.com/podcast to learn more about upcoming electrical topics that will be explored on the podcast along with episode release dates. We also invite you to submit your ideas for future episodes by emailing us at [email protected]

Industry professionals can listen and subscribe to the Grounded in Ontario podcast through Apple Podcast, Spotify Podcast, Amazon Podcast and Google Podcast. Stay informed and stay grounded!

About the Electrical Safety Authority

The Electrical Safety Authority's (ESA) role is to enhance public electrical safety in Ontario. As an administrative authority acting on behalf of the Government of Ontario, ESA is responsible for administering specific regulations related to the Ontario Electrical Safety Code, the licensing of Electrical Contractors and Master Electricians, electricity distribution system safety, and electrical product safety. ESA works extensively with stakeholders throughout the province on education, training and promotion to foster electrical safety.

More information on the Electrical Safety Authority can be found at www.esasafe.com, through Twitter @homeandsafety and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ElectricalSafetyAuthority.

SOURCE Electrical Safety Authority

For further information: For additional information or to arrange an interview with an ESA spokesperson: Electrical Safety Authority,Email: [email protected], Phone: 1-800-498-4600 or 1-905-712-7819

Related Links

www.esasafe.com

