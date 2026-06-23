Ericsson earns Repeat Recognition as One of Canada's Top International Corporate Citizens by Corporate Knights

Honour underscores Ericsson Canada's leadership in sustainability, innovation, and long-term investment in Canadian R&D

Ericsson Canada ranks fifth overall on Corporate Knights' 2026 list of Top International Corporate Citizens in Canada

Recognition follows a year of landmark partnerships with the Government of Canada, Export Development Canada, CENGN, and the University of Toronto to advance 5G, AI-powered networks, and mission-critical communications

TORONTO, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Ericsson, a leading R&D investor in Canada and a global leader committed to empowering an intelligent, sustainable and connected world, is proud to announce it has once again been named one of Canada's Top International Corporate Citizens by Corporate Knights, a media and research company committed to advancing a sustainable economy. Ericsson Canada ranked fifth overall on the list, highlighting the company's continued progress in sustainability, innovation, and responsible business practices.

Nishant Grover, President, Ericsson Canada, says: "Being recognized once again by Corporate Knights, and moving into the top five, is a tremendous honour and a reflection of the path we are on in Canada. Over the past year, we have expanded partnerships with our customers, government, academia, and Canadian innovators to advance AI-powered networks, mission-critical communications, and defence and dual-use technologies."

Over the past year, Ericsson Canada has deepened its commitment to Canada's innovation ecosystem through major partnerships advancing next-generation networks, domestic supply chains, and Canadian companies on the global stage. A landmark USD $3 billion, three-year partnership with Export Development Canada (EDC) is expanding Canadian-led R&D and accelerating technologies such as 5G, Cloud RAN, AI, and quantum innovation, a collaboration that has since grown to encompass dual-use defence technologies. In the area of dual-use technologies, Ericsson Canada also signed an MOU with Saab and Calian to partner on innovation. Ericsson and the University of Toronto also entered a new three-year partnership, with a $1M investment to accelerate research and talent development in AI-powered mobile communications, building on more than a decade of collaboration.

Ericsson Canada showed its leadership in mission-critical networks, defence, and public safety, announcing a partnership with the Government of Canada to launch the Advanced Wireless Communications Innovation Network (AWIN), a first-of-its-kind national platform enabling real-world trials of dual-use 5G technologies to strengthen Canada's security and emergency response capabilities. In the national tech ecosystem, Ericsson also partnered with CNIMI and CENGN to launch an Advanced Manufacturing Living Lab in Drummondville, Quebec – a 30,000 sq. ft. factory-lab, equipped with Ericsson Private 5G technology.

Bhushan Joshi, Head of Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility, Ericsson Americas, says: "This recognition reflects Ericsson's deep and sustained commitment to embedding sustainability into every layer of our innovation agenda. From advancing energy-efficient, AI-driven networks to enabling more resilient and inclusive digital infrastructure, we continue to lead work that delivers real impact for both industry and society. As we build toward 6G and beyond, sustainability remains central to how we design, deploy, and scale the next generation of connectivity."

These announcements followed the signing of an expanded Strategic Innovation Fund agreement valued at CAD $630 million in 2024, directing investment into 5G Advanced, 6G, Cloud RAN, AI-powered network management, and quantum communications research while creating and upskilling hundreds of high-quality jobs and supporting collaborations with more than 20 Canadian post-secondary institutions. The company's commitment to global innovation in network sustainability is driven by its investments in R&D here in Canada and through partnerships with Environment and Climate Change Canada. In 2025, the company joined the Government of Canada's Net Zero Challenge .

Toby Heaps, President and CEO of Corporate Knights, says: "Ericsson Canada continues to demonstrate what it means to be an international corporate citizen that is deeply invested in the communities where it operates. From long-term R&D commitments to partnerships that advance climate action, public safety, and inclusive innovation, Ericsson is setting a high bar for how global companies can help build a more sustainable and competitive Canadian economy."

The Corporate Knights Sustainability Rating methodology incorporates data collected from annual reports, sustainability reports, and company websites to score companies on three equally weighted metrics: sustainable investments, sustainable revenues (both defined under the Corporate Knights Sustainable Economy Taxonomy), and the Sustainable Revenue Momentum Score, which tracks growth in sustainable revenues from 2022 to 2024.

ERICSSON CANADA

Ericsson Canada has been a cornerstone of the nation's innovation ecosystem for over 70 years, supporting communication service providers through every generation of mobile technology and partnering across sectors to foster 5G adoption and collaboration in Canada. With R&D centres and offices in Montréal, Ottawa, and Toronto, Ericsson Canada is among the country's leading R&D investors, averaging more than CAD $400 million per year in R&D spending. The company's commitment to global innovation in network sustainability is driven by its investments in R&D in Canada and by partnerships with Environment and Climate Change Canada and leading academic institutions, focusing on how AI and other technologies can help achieve climate action goals.

For more details, please read Ericsson's latest Sustainability Statement

ABOUT CORPORATE KNIGHTS:

Corporate Knights Inc. includes the sustainable economy magazine Corporate Knights and a research division that produces global ratings and rankings on corporate and financial product sustainability.

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson's high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

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SOURCE Ericsson Canada