Ericsson builds on existing EDC partnership with a focus toward defence and security sector industrialization

OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Ericsson Canada and Export Development Canada (EDC), Canada's export credit agency, today announced the expansion of their partnership to accelerate the growth of Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in the defence and dual-use technology sectors. Building on the USD $3 billion partnership agreement signed in October 2025, this expanded collaboration signals Ericsson Canada and EDC's deepening commitment to Canada's defence industrial base and to strengthening sovereign capabilities.

From Left to Right: Sven List, Senior Vice-President, Canadian Corporate Business, EDC, Susannah Crabtree, Senior Vice-President, People and Culture, EDC, Nishant Grover, President Ericsson Canada, Viet Nguyen, Head of Government and Policy Adcovacy, Ericsson Canada, Gord Sharf, National Ecosystem Lead role for Defence & Security, EDC.

Nishant Grover, President, Ericsson Canada, says: "Canada's innovation ecosystem is built on collaboration, and that principle extends fully into the defence and security space. Ericsson Canada has spent decades building deep technology capabilities here at home, and we see a clear and exciting opportunity to put those capabilities to work for Canadian SMEs operating in the defence and dual-use sectors. By expanding our partnership with EDC, we can help innovative Canadian companies scale faster, reach global markets, and contribute to the sovereign capabilities our country needs. This is about Ericsson Canada and EDC playing their part in a stronger, more resilient Canada."

Ericsson Canada has long been a cornerstone of the nation's technology ecosystem. With more than 3,100 employees and R&D centres in Ottawa and Montreal, the company is among the country's top leading R&D investors. In 2024, Ericsson and the Government of Canada signed an expanded Strategic Innovation Fund agreement valued at CAD $630 million, directing investment into 5G Advanced, 6G, Cloud RAN, AI-powered network management, and quantum communications research, creating and upskilling hundreds of high-quality jobs and supporting collaborations with more than 20 Canadian post-secondary institutions. That agreement reinforced Ericsson's role not just as a technology vendor, but as a long-term partner in building Canada's innovation capacity.

Alison Nankivell, President and CEO, Export Development Canada, says: "Expanding our partnership with Ericsson Canada into the defence and dual-use technology space is a natural evolution -- one that combines Ericsson's world-class technology network with EDC's financing expertise and global market reach. Together, we can open doors for Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises , help them grow, and ensure that Canadian innovation is part of the global defence and security solutions our allies are seeking."

Ericsson Canada accelerated its collaboration into the defence sector in November 2025, when it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Saab and Calian to explore advanced, secure, and resilient communication systems for Canada's defence modernization needs. That tripartite MOU, focused on dual-use, interoperable command, control, and communications (C3) technologies, demonstrated Ericsson Canada's intent to leverage its global network expertise in direct support of Canadian sovereignty and defence readiness. The collaboration seeks to bridge existing and emerging communication networks across land, sea, air, and cyber environments, and has the potential to foster joint R&D, create high-value jobs, and contribute to Canada's defence procurement and industrial benefits policies.

This expanded relationship will now focus more on Canada's defence and dual-use SME community directly. Since broadening its support for the defence and security sector in 2025, EDC has provided approximately $1.4 billion in financing and insurance-related support to defence and security companies. In 2026 alone, EDC has provided $718 million in support to 56 companies. Through the expanded, more defence-focused partnership, Ericsson Canada and EDC will work together to help identify, connect, and support innovative Canadian SMEs, integrating them into Ericsson's global supply chain while enabling them to scale, export, and compete in international defence markets. The collaboration will draw on EDC's expertise in working capital, project financing, bonding support, and market intelligence, combined with Ericsson's deep technology networks and global commercial reach.

At a time of heightened geopolitical uncertainty and growing demand from allies for Canadian defence and security technologies, this partnership positions Canadian SMEs to contribute meaningfully to NATO commitments, continental security, and the modernization of Canada's own defence industrial base. The collaboration reflects a shared conviction that Canada's economic resilience and national security are best served by a strong, export-ready domestic technology sector.

About Ericsson

Ericsson's high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

About EDC

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian businesses make an impact at home and abroad. EDC has the financial products and knowledge Canadian companies need to confidently enter new markets, reduce financial risk and grow their business as they go from local to global. Together, EDC and Canadian companies are building a more prosperous, stronger and sustainable economy for all Canadians.

For more information and to learn how we can help your company, call us at 1-800-229-0575 or visit www.edc.ca.

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SOURCE Ericsson Canada