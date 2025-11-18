Collaboration will explore secure, dual-use, interoperable communication systems to enhance Canada's defence capabilities and future readiness

Agreement builds on each company's strengths with the potential to drive innovation, joint R&D, and create high-value jobs across Canada

OTTAWA, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Ericsson Canada, Saab and Calian have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore opportunities for collaboration in advanced, secure, and resilient communication systems. The agreement, signed today in Ottawa, underscores the shared commitment to supporting Canada's defence modernization and technological competitiveness in global markets with dual-use solutions.

As the world becomes more complex, and emerging technologies reshape the defence landscape, there is a heightened need for secure, unified systems that strengthen Canada's resilience and readiness.

Through this partnership, Ericsson, Saab, and Calian will explore how advanced, data-driven technologies can modernize command, control, and communications (C3) systems to connect decision-makers with the right information, at the right time, across every operational domain. This is critical to public safety: coordination across first responders' agencies is essential to addressing events such as natural disasters.

Together, the companies aim to bridge existing and emerging communication networks to create a secure, interoperable, and resilient "system of systems." By combining Ericsson's expertise in global network infrastructure, Saab's advanced defence and surveillance technologies, and Calian's integration capabilities, the collaboration seeks to redefine how information moves securely across land, sea, air, and cyber environments.

"Modern defence operations depend on the ability to communicate securely and seamlessly across domains," said Chris Pogue, President, Defence and Space, Calian Group Ltd. "At Calian, we're proud to bring Canadian expertise in systems integration, advanced communications and training to this collaboration with Ericsson and Saab. Together, we can strengthen Canada's sovereign capabilities, support our Armed Forces and allies, and lay the foundation for the next generation of secure, interoperable command and control systems."

"This collaboration represents the best of Swedish and Canadian innovation," said Simon Carroll, President of Saab Canada. "By combining our strengths, we are laying the groundwork for advanced communication systems that are secure, interoperable and built for the future -- supporting both defence and civilian applications."

"Canada's innovation ecosystem is built on collaboration, and this partnership represents a powerful opportunity to apply our collective strengths to one of the country's most critical priorities," said Nishant Grover, President of Ericsson Canada. "Together with Saab and Calian, we can advance secure, interoperable communications that strengthen Canada's defence capabilities while creating long-term value for Canadian industry and society."

The MoU provides a framework for exploring joint research and development projects, with the potential to foster innovation, create high-value jobs in Canada's defence industry, and contribute to Canada's defence procurement and industrial benefits policies.

The collaboration will also support Canada's broader objective of strengthening its defence and public safety through advanced, secure, and resilient technologies.

