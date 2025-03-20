QUEBEC CITY, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Éric Jobin, Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Actuary of iA Financial Group, will participate in a fireside chat as part of NBF's 23rd Annual Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 10:30 am (ET), which will be held in Montreal.

The fireside chat will be streamed live through the following link and the replay will be available on ia.ca, under About iA/Investor Relations/Events and Presentations.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares).

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc.

SOURCE iA Financial Group

Information: Investor Relations: Caroline Drouin, Office phone: 418-684-5000, ext. 103281, Email: [email protected]; Public Affairs: Chantal Corbeil, Office phone: 514-247-0465, Email: [email protected] mailto:[email protected]