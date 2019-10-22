Éric Doyon Joins Walter Capital Partners as Managing Partner

Growing team also welcomes two new investment associates

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Walter Capital Partners ("Walter Capital") today announces that Éric Doyon has joined the private equity firm as Managing Partner. Mr. Doyon has over 25 years of experience working with small and medium-sized companies as a senior executive, private equity investor, and investment banker.

"We are very pleased to welcome to our team an industry leader with extensive operating experience and expertise in private equity," said Éric Phaneuf, Managing Partner and President of Walter Capital Partners. "Éric has a strong reputation in the investment industry notably for his many successful investments over the past few years, and brings these insights to the growing Walter team, which since four years has been working closely with entrepreneurs."

Mr. Doyon will put to contribution his skills in private equity, management and strategic planning, and bring an extensive business network to establish partnerships with promising companies and support them in their growth.

The Walter Capital team is made up of seasoned business leaders who work closely with entrepreneurs in their role as investors. "I chose to join Walter Capital because of our shared values and vision when it comes to investment," said Éric Doyon, Managing Partner, Walter Capital Partners. "This partnership approach that we both favour to create value has already enabled Walter Capital to make eight investments. I look forward to working with the team in deploying the $250 million allocated for this strategy."

Prior to joining Walter Capital, Mr. Doyon was managing partner of Entrepreneur Capital, a private equity firm focused on the buyout of controlling equity positions in medium-sized businesses. There, Mr. Doyon led over $300 million in purchases, sales and recapitalization of companies. Mr. Doyon was senior vice-president and chief financial officer at Coalision, and at Europe's Best. Prior to these leadership roles, he helped guide entrepreneurs through critical transactions for PwC Corporate Finance. Mr. Doyon began his career at Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec's private equity group, rising from analyst to portfolio manager.

Walter Capital Partners also welcomes two new investment associates, who will analyze potential acquisitions and perform due diligence, as well as monitoring and supporting portfolio companies. Alexandre Lucas comes from a previous position with Desjardins Capital Markets and National Bank Financial Markets, and Alexandre Bilodeau from KPMG. Mr. Bilodeau was a successful international athlete in freestyle skiing and a repeat gold medallist at the 2010 and 2014 Olympic Winter Games.

About Walter Capital Partners

Walter Capital Partners is a private equity firm and part of Walter Financial and the Walter Group. Its investment model combines capital inflow and operating expertise to support the growth of promising companies on solid and sustainable foundations, by drawing on the entrepreneurial background of the Walter Group and the extensive business leadership experience of its managing partners. Headquartered in Montréal, Walter Capital provides a solid international network.

SOURCE Walter Capital Partners

For further information: Amélie Plante, DDMG Communications, 514-975-9425, strategie@amelieplante.com