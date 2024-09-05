MONTRÉAL, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - MARTINS Industries ("MARTINS"), a world leader in equipment and supplies for tires and wheels based in Farnham, Quebec, has announced that Walter Capital Partners is now a major shareholder. This transaction is intended to support MARTINS as it implements its acquisition-based international growth strategy to consolidate its position as a leader in its industry.

"With Walter Capital Partners, we can count on a remarkable partner to help us fast-track the implementation of our acquisition-based growth plan, mainly in the United States and Europe," says Martin Dépelteau, President of MARTINS Industries. "As many companies are facing succession issues these days, we'll be in a great position to explore and capitalize on acquisition opportunities."

"We were impressed by the management team's energy, ambition and motivation," says Eric Doyon, Managing Partner at Walter Capital Partners. "All members of the executive committee are shareholders who are just as eager as we are to keep MARTINS moving forward. With its extensive global distribution network, its track record of successfully integrating previous acquisitions, combined with our arrival as a strategic partner, everything is in place for MARTINS Industries to broaden its product range and continue its international expansion."

Since its 2002 founding, MARTINS has experienced nonstop growth, first organically and then through strategic acquisitions including Canada's Magnum+ in 2019 and England's Checkpoint in 2022. The company is an excellent platform for acquisitions and offers opportunities to key people in such acquisitions to keep growing with it, as it did for instance with Checkpoint as a senior manager became a shareholder and a member of MARTINS' executive committee.

MARTINS is known worldwide for its distribution network, stretching from Canada to the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, the Middle East and Europe, with employees on both sides of the Atlantic.

Walter Capital Partners is a private equity firm part of the Walter Group. Its investment model combines capital inflow and operating expertise to support the growth of promising companies on solid and sustainable foundations, by drawing on the entrepreneurial background of the Walter Group and the extensive business leadership experience of its managing partners. Headquartered in Montréal, Walter Capital provides a solid international network. www.waltercapital.ca

MARTINS is a leading global provider of tire and wheel equipment solutions. With a reputation for innovation and quality, MARTINS offers a wide range of products, including tire racks, tire supplies, tire inflation cages, Magnum+ tire balancing beads, Checkpoint wheel nut indicators and tire handling and inflating equipment. Its expertise and dedication have made it a trusted partner in the industry. www.martinsindustries.com

