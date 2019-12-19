Equium Group Awarded Management Mandate of Icon Business Park

Built in 1999 by Calgary entrepreneur, Morgens Smed, the property was once the largest manufacturing plant in the city. The 762,065 square foot facility recently underwent one of the largest industrial repositioning in Western Canada through the conversion of the former single tenant facility into a multi-tenant, mixed-use business park. Icon Business Park was awarded the 2017 Calgary NAIOP REX Award for the Industrial Development of the Year. The award-winning asset is located on a 46.3-acre parcel within one of the most desirable employment centers in Calgary.

About Equium Group

Founded in Calgary in 2011, Equium Group is a fully integrated real estate organization specializing in commercial, condominium and residential real estate services. The organization's scope of services includes property management, development, construction, marketing, leasing and property investment. Equium Group's current portfolio under management is valued in excess of 1.1 billion dollars.

Equium Group won the Consumer's Choice Award for top Property Management company in Southern Alberta in 2019. Equium Group was also recently named one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies by Maclean's Magazine, Canadian Business Magazine and The Globe & Mail's Report on Business. The organization was ranked 3rd on the 2019 Best Workplaces in Canada List which was featured in the Globe and Mail.

SOURCE Equium Group

For further information: Nawaz Damji, Broker and Managing Director, ndamji@equium.ca, 1-877-212-5487