Equiton Expands in Toronto with Purchase of Four Building Portfolio

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Equiton Residential Income Fund Trust (The Apartment Fund) added four rental buildings in Toronto to its growing portfolio. The acquisition features top-tier, stabilized buildings located in desirable rental areas. This strategic move further expands the company's footprint in one of North America's strongest multifamily markets. It follows a significant acquisition in June of four mid-rise rental properties in Welland, Ontario.

As part of the new acquisition, 120 & 130 Raglan Ave. comprise a well-maintained nine-storey building, complemented by a 16-unit townhouse complex, both located in the sought-after Forest Hill neighbourhood. Also in Forest Hill, Equiton acquired a seven-storey building located at 1862 Bathurst St.

"Forest Hill is a premier area to live in Toronto," said Jason Roque, CEO of Equiton. "The area not only offers strong rental fundamentals but also a vibrant community atmosphere, making it an attractive location for residents seeking high-quality living and for investors aiming for stable, long-term returns."

Occupying a prime position in North York, 4190 Bathurst St. was also purchased as part of this portfolio. The property is situated in a neighbourhood poised for exceptional growth.

"This property is conveniently located just north of Highway 401 and is surrounded by beautiful park space and other desirable amenities," said Roque. "All the properties acquired have exceptionally high occupancy rates and have undergone significant capital investments, featuring extensive physical upgrades."

Equiton Living will manage the properties and rental inquiries can be made at www.equitonliving.com.

Equiton's Apartment Fund now comprises 41 properties in Ontario and Alberta with a total of 3,463 portfolio units. The Fund specializes in acquiring multi-residential properties in Canada and increasing their value through active management, targeting an annual net return of 8-12%. Investors benefit from monthly distributions from rental income and capital appreciation from property value increases.

ABOUT EQUITON

Proudly Canadian-owned and operated, Equiton is a leading private equity firm that delivers notable returns for investors. We believe in making private real estate investing accessible to all Canadians and provide easy access to all types of investment-grade real estate through our proven high-performing investment solutions. We offer true diversification, full transparency, and all the benefits of real estate investing without the difficulties of financing, tenant management, building maintenance or project management.

For more information, visit www.equiton.com.

