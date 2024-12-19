Equiton Caps Year of Major Acquisitions with Purchase of New Edmonton Apartment Complex

BURLINGTON, ON, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Equiton Residential Income Fund Trust (The Apartment Fund) has purchased a newly-built, four-storey rental complex in northeast Edmonton. The addition represents Equiton's third property in Alberta and its ninth building acquisition of 2024.

The Equiton Residential Income Fund Trust (The Apartment Fund) has acquired a rental property located at 17627 63 St. NW in Edmonton. (CNW Group/Equiton Inc.)

The property, located at 17627 63 St. NW in the McConachie neighbourhood, comprises 277 residential units featuring generous, family-friendly layouts and condo-style amenities, including a rooftop patio and barbecue space, social areas, gym and yoga rooms, and a theatre. Residents will enjoy convenient access to ample greenspace, downtown access, and public transit, as well as schools, recreational spaces, and numerous entertainment options.

With the inclusion of the property, this year's additions to the Apartment Fund totalled more than $275M, excluding transactional costs.

"It's been a tremendous year for acquisitions, with the Fund expanding at its fastest pace since inception," says Jason Roque, CEO and Founder of Equiton. "Our new addition in Edmonton, along with all the other properties we've purchased, set us up for continued growth in 2025 as interest rates continue to fall."

The Apartment Fund holds a diverse mix of property types, each playing a role in generating value for investors. Stabilized new properties, such as the acquired building, can achieve market rents, providing reliable cash flow. Meanwhile, the Trust's earlier acquisitions in Toronto and Welland, Ontario, offer significant potential for organic growth through renovations and revenue increases. Leveraging a variety of growth strategies has enabled Equiton to successfully navigate all types of economic conditions.

"We've built a solid foundation with our disciplined approach to due diligence and sourcing financing," says Ryan Donkers, Vice-President, Investments at Equiton. "In 2024, we took advantage of less competition to add high-quality assets to the portfolio. I see 2025 as a year for continued growth and potentially expanding the Apartment Fund into other established markets in Western Canada."

Alberta remains one of Canada's fastest-growing real estate markets, leading in rent growth while maintaining its affordability advantage over other major cities. Combined with a presence in Toronto and the GTHA, the Apartment Fund provides investors with access to the country's top rental markets.

Equiton Living will manage the properties and rental inquiries can be made at www.equitonliving.com.

Equiton's Apartment Fund now comprises 42 properties in Ontario and Alberta with a total of 3,740 portfolio units. The Fund specializes in acquiring multi-residential properties in Canada and increasing their value through active management, targeting an annual net return of 8-12%. Investors benefit from monthly distributions from rental income and capital appreciation from property value increases.

Proudly Canadian-owned and operated, Equiton is a leading private equity firm that delivers notable returns for investors. We believe in making private real estate investing accessible to Canadians and provide easy access to all types of investment-grade real estate through our proven high-performing investment solutions.

For more information, visit www.equiton.com.

