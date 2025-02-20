Equiton Marks 10 Years of Growth with No Signs of Slowing Down

BURLINGTON, ON, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Equiton, a leading Canadian real estate investment firm, is proud to celebrate its 10th anniversary — a milestone that reflects a decade of strategic growth and entrepreneurial commitment to helping Canadians build wealth through real estate.

Since its founding in 2015, Equiton has provided investors with access to private Canadian real estate opportunities, growing from a single fund to a diverse platform of investment solutions. Today, more than 15,000 investors trust its experts to help them grow their portfolios.

"It wasn't long ago that we celebrated achieving $1 billion in assets under management, and we've already grown another $500 million since then," says Helen Hurlbut, President and Chief Financial Officer of Equiton. "From our first buildings in the GTA to our latest expansion in Edmonton, Equiton's story really is all about continuous growth. The fact that last year's challenging market became our best year yet for acquisitions speaks volumes. We are excited to keep purchasing and managing the right properties, in the right places, at the right times."

From the start, Equiton has been committed to its residents. Through Equiton Living, its property management branch, it has strived to foster a sense of community and make its properties feel like home — an effort recently recognized with nine SatisFacts Insite Awards for excellence in resident satisfaction.

"Another major factor in our success has always been the incredible people behind the company," says Jason Roque, Founder and CEO of Equiton. "Their contributions have allowed us to grow and adapt to deliver strong results for our investors and stakeholders. This milestone truly reflects their hard work, and I couldn't be prouder of what we've built together."

Over the past decade, Equiton's team has expanded from just three employees to over 200. With a leadership team that brings decades of industry experience and expertise, the firm continues to benefit from a solid foundation that helps it achieve growth even in challenging times. Equiton Developments, the home development division of Equiton, is redefining urban living by taking a fresh approach to mid-rise condo development, helping to meet growing housing demand by building homes while delivering strong investment potential. Buyers want larger, truly-livable, well-designed condos in vibrant neighbourhoods, and Equiton is delivering exactly that— quality homes built for the way people want to live today and for years to come.

In 2024, Equiton brought its holdings to 48 residential and commercial properties, as well as six active condo and rental development projects. The company is actively looking for new opportunities in Western Canada and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

With a strong balance sheet, a disciplined investment strategy, and governance that prioritizes long-term stability, accountability, and integrity, the company is well on its way to becoming the top real estate investment provider for Canadian investors — ready to lead the way in 2025 and beyond.

