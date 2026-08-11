Équité Association Releases First Half of 2026 Auto Theft Trend Report

National auto theft continues to decline; sustained results require updated security standards

‍TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Équité Association's First Half of 2026 Auto Theft Trend Report reveals a national decrease of 10.1% in the first half of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. In order to maintain this momentum and disrupt organized crime, modernizing anti-theft requirements is an essential next step to improve community safety and lift the financial burden that auto theft places on Canadians.

"The decrease in auto theft showcases the successful collaboration of the insurance industry with law enforcement and all levels of government. However, long-term progress hinges on modernizing Transport Canada's Motor Vehicle Safety Regulations," says Bryan Gast, National Vice President, Intelligence and Investigations at Équité Association. "It is now time for manufacturers to step up. In alignment with global best practices, Équité has advocated for the modernization of anti-theft requirements to Transport Canada's Motor Vehicle Safety Regulations."



# of Private Passenger Vehicles Stolen in First Half First Half Auto Theft % of Change* Region 1H 2025 1H 2026 1H 2026 National 23,093 20,759 -10.1 % Ontario 9,601 8,796 -8.4 % Quebec 3,888 3,641 -6.4 % Western Canada 8,695 7,449 -14.3 % • Alberta 4,411 3,744 -15.1 % Atlantic Canada 910 873 -4.1 % *Compared to the same period of 2025

Équité's recent 2026 Canadian Auto Theft Impact Survey reported that nearly 75% of Canadians want mandatory anti-theft technology built into vehicles. The survey also found that 82% of thefts happened at or next to the victim's home.

"79% of Canadians are troubled by the broader impact of crime in their communities. They deserve to feel safe," said Gast. "Organized criminal networks use the proceeds they generate from auto theft, including insurance fraud, to fund international terrorism, guns and drugs."

On behalf of members, Équité continues to be at the forefront of this ever-evolving insurance crime landscape.

About Équité Association

As the national authority on insurance crime and fraud prevention, Équité Association is a not-for-profit organization supporting Canadian property and casualty (P&C) insurers. Équité combats the insurance crime problem that takes advantage of vulnerable Canadians by deploying advanced analytics, intelligence best practices, and coordinated investigations. Delivering improved service and fraud analytics for vehicle, property, and cargo recovery to its members, Équité collaborates with law enforcement, partners and industry organizations to protect Canadians against exploitation.

SOURCE Équité Association

For more information, contact Michelle Robichaud, Director, Media Relations, Équité Association, [email protected]