TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government announced that it is investing $15 million to support various law enforcement agencies and partners in their work to combat auto theft in Canada.

More than $9 million will be given to provincial, territorial and municipal police forces through the Contribution Program to Combat Serious and Organized Crime (CPCSOC), another $3.5 million will go to INTERPOL's joint transnational vehicle crime project, and $2.4 million will be used for the government to continue to engage its domestic and international partners to ensure a coordinated response to Canada's auto theft crisis.

In response to today's announcement, Terri O'Brien, President and CEO of Équité Association offered the following statement of support:

"Équité Association would like to commend the Government of Canada for its continued investment in combatting Canada's auto theft crisis. This additional support for both domestic and international law enforcement agencies and partners is a significant piece of an overall action plan being developed by the federal government to combat auto theft in Canada. Équité Association looks forward to continuing to collaborate with our partners in law enforcement, both domestically and internationally, as well as our industry partners, as we work together to ensure the safety of communities across Canada." - Terri O'Brien, President & Chief Executive Officer, Équité Association

