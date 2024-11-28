Equisoft's technology solutions enable Emma to scale operations, elevate the customer and agent experience, and expand administrative capabilities.

MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Equisoft, a leader in insurance and wealth management solutions, is excited to announce that Emma, a family-centric platform dedicated to making life insurance easy, affordable, and accessible, has selected Equisoft to support their growth and operational transformation.

Founded in Quebec, Emma provides term and whole life insurance through partnerships with Humania, a leading Canadian insurer. To further enhance their digital platform, Emma is launching third-party administration (TPA) services and establishing an agent distribution network. With Equisoft's cutting-edge technology, Emma is now equipped to manage TPA operations, including policy administration, payments, commission tracking and streamlined workflows. By implementing Equisoft's comprehensive solution, Emma can scale its operations, introduce innovative services, and elevate customer experience as it expands its administrative capabilities.

Equisoft's solution empowers Emma to efficiently support agents and manage distribution channels. With this technology, Emma gains control over the client experience from start to finish, enabling a more personalized approach to service. By integrating Equisoft's distribution management capabilities, Emma can effectively manage agent relationships while enhancing customer satisfaction.

Olivier Lafontaine, Chief Product Officer at Equisoft, stated, "Emma Life Insurance required a robust system to manage their distribution and TPA operations, which are critical to their business. Our scalable solution meets this need, allowing them to handle varying volumes of business with ease. The modern features of our solution are designed to empower them to deliver exceptional service."

Felix Deschatelets, Emma's Chief Executive Officer, added, "With Equisoft's innovative solution, we can now launch new product within weeks, control the entire customer experience, significantly improving our service delivery and client satisfaction. The ability to efficiently manage our TPA operations and distribution channels is vital for our growth, and we are excited about the capabilities this partnership brings."

Nicolas Moskiou, Humania's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "When Emma selected Equisoft, we knew we could trust them to deliver a full underwriting solution and a much more competitive product suite to support their growth. Choosing the right partner really makes the difference when you are building an innovative insurance solution."

Equisoft's technology positions Emma for sustainable growth, ensuring they can adapt to the evolving demands of the insurance landscape while delivering exceptional value to their clients.

About Emma

Founded in Montreal by Félix and Jacomo Deschatelets, Emma is the only online life insurance offer with human and modern values. Its goal is to use technology to democratize access to financial protection. It offers a quick and easy experience, and an advisory service designed to protect Canadian families and give them peace of mind. If you are looking for life insurance, visit emma.ca.

About Humania

Humania Assurance is one of Canada's oldest and most established life and health insurance companies. For over 150 years, our mutual company has been designing innovative and competitively-priced insurance solutions for hundreds of thousands of Canadians, with a streamlined and accessible process.

We are committed to offering a human experience above all through the day-to-day work of our loyal employees, the strength of our distribution network and partnerships.

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 278 of the world's leading financial institutions, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship solutions include SaaS policy administration, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's largest and most experienced partner for the OIPA platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and multicultural team of experts based in North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption. For more information, please visit www.equisoft.com.

