Equisoft's modern policy administration system, data migration and integration capabilities will enable NGL to enhance its entire Preneed insurance value chain.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Equisoft, a leading global digital solutions provider to the financial industry, is proud to announce that National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL) has chosen Equisoft's SaaS policy administration system solution for a comprehensive digital modernization of its Preneed life business capabilities.

National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL) selects Equisoft’s turnkey SaaS insurance solution to enhance its Preneed Life Business capabilities (CNW Group/Equisoft Inc.)

"We were impressed with Equisoft's knowledge and understanding of the evolving technological needs of the Preneed marketplace. The automated business processing integration capabilities will reshape our systems for future growth opportunities," explained Brian Saperstein, Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer and Chief Digital Officer at NGL. "Their innovative solutions align with our objectives of creating an enhanced customer experience and improving operational efficiency. We look forward to the future development of a system that will be modern, easy-to-navigate and optimizes resources to transform and redefine how customers work with us."

Equisoft's end-to-end suite of solutions will further improve NGL's digital landscape. Key initiatives include the implementation of a modern policy administration system (Equisoft/manage), seamless data migration and integration, and the deployment of state-of-the-art digital solutions such as App Capture and self-serve portal (Equisoft/sync).

Notably, Equisoft's advanced automation capabilities and robust integration tools, including the innovative Multi-PAS agent and client self-service system, will propel NGL's digital transformation forward.

"We're proud to have been chosen as NGL's trusted partner to help evolve their core systems," stated Mark DePhillips, Senior Vice President, USA, Equisoft. "This partnership validates the value of Equisoft's insurance comprehensive offering and reinforces our commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions."

About National Guardian Life Insurance Company

Established in 1909 National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL) is an insurance company headquartered in Madison, Wis. Licensed to do business in 49 states and the District of Columbia, NGL markets preneed and individual life and annuities, as well as group markets products. Information about NGL can be found at www.nglic.com; Facebook: Facebook.com/NGLIC and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/national-guardian-life-insurance-company.

National Guardian Life Insurance Company is not affiliated with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America a/k/a The Guardian or Guardian Life.

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 278 of the world's leading financial institutions, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship solutions include SaaS policy administration, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's largest and most experienced partner for the OIPA platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and multicultural team of experts based in North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption. For more information, please visit www.equisoft.com.

