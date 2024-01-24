The Equisoft advisor webinar series is a free comprehensive online resource comprising of webcasts that provide financial advisors with the opportunity to earn Continuing Education (CE) credits while gaining valuable insights.

MONTREAL, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Equisoft, a leading provider of digital business solutions for the insurance and wealth industries, is proud to announce the launch of its CE-accredited webinar series. Designed to foster professional growth, career advancement, and business expansion, the webinars provide exclusive access to insightful content delivered by industry experts.

Francois Levasseur, Vice President, Global Alliances & Acquisitions at Equisoft, said "Our intention with this webinar series is to offer a comprehensive educational resource that goes beyond routine professional development. We aim to equip financial advisors with the knowledge and insights they need to stay at the forefront of their field and, ultimately, better serve their clients."

The webinar series covers a diverse range of topics crucial for financial advisors, including, but not limited to:

How to Build a Marketing Plan as a Financial Advisor

Social Media & Content Marketing Strategies for Financial Advisors

Financial Advisor Techniques for Converting More Prospects into Clients

How Advisors can Drive Acquisition, Retention & Cross-sell

The first session in the series, "How to Find the Ideal Niche for Your Practice", will be available starting January 24th. For more information and to register, visit: https://hubs.li/Q02h1fGf0

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 278 of the world's leading financial institutions, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship solutions include SaaS policy administration, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and multicultural team of experts based in North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption. For more information, please visit https://advisor.equisoft.com/.

