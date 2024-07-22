MONTREAL, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Equisoft, a leading provider of insurance and wealth management solutions, is proud to formally announce a new partnership with Life Design Analysis (LDA), a cloud-based sales and productivity solution for advisors and MGAs to empower financial advisors and MGAs to deliver customized solutions to their clients.

LDA's cutting-edge platform will continue to leverage data from LifeGuide, Equisoft's newly acquired multi-carrier quoting tool, to integrate product data, generate comprehensive sales reports, concepts, and projections for advisors and MGAs.

This partnership is a commitment to ensure advisors and MGAs have access to cutting-edge tools.

"Through this collaboration, we're excited to continue to provide advisors and MGAs with a powerful platform that seamlessly integrates LifeGuide's robust data capabilities. Our new partnership with Equisoft is a cornerstone of trust and a commitment to the life insurance industry. Together, we're revolutionizing the way advisors access and utilize data to better serve their clients and enhance their businesses," stated Barry Crowther, CEO of LDA.

François Levasseur, Equisoft's Vice President of Global Alliances & Acquisitions, highlighted the significance of this partnership, stating, "We recognize the importance of creating an ecosystem of partners that will contribute to driving industry-wide growth and innovation. Equisoft's commitment to supporting and integrating with solution providers like LDA ensures advisors and MGAs have access to cutting-edge tools, enabling them to deliver exceptional client service and drive significant business growth."

The partnership between Equisoft and LDA sets a new standard for efficiency and innovation in the insurance and wealth management sectors, benefiting both advisors and their clients. Charlie Conron, President and Founder of LDA highlighted this by stating, "At LDA, we are excited to extend and enhance the partnership we first established with LifeGuide nearly a decade ago. Our collaboration with Equisoft will continue to enable industry professionals to offer tailored solutions, boost productivity, and confidently assist more Canadians. Together, we look forward to enhancing the functionality our advisors rely on and introducing new innovations to our platform."

Equisoft's core solutions, including Agency Management, CRM, financial planning, funds comparison tools, and multi-carrier insurance research tools, are used by a large number of advisors and MGAs in Canada. To learn more about Equisoft's solutions for financial professionals, click here.

Life Design Analysis' platform has been utilized by all levels of the life insurance distribution chain, partnering and fostering growth with Insurance Carriers, MGAs, AGAs, Wealth Management Firms and Independent Advisors. To learn more about LDA's platform and solutions for insurance professionals, click here.

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 278 of the world's leading financial institutions, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship solutions include SaaS policy administration, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's largest and most experienced partner for the OIPA platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and multicultural team of experts based in North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption. To learn more about Equisoft's end-to-end solutions, visit: https://www.equisoft.com/

About Life Design Analysis

Founded in 2014, Life Design Analysis is a fintech platform specializing in tools and resources to support financial advisors in creating quotes and presentations for clients, facilitating informed risk management decisions, managing their entire block of business, all with the certainty that they are meeting all insurance compliance standards. With a focus on harnessing technology to enhance the advisor and client experience, Life Design Analysis has ten years of dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions for the financial services industry in Canada and looks forward to continuing to serve the industry.

Media contact: Beth Jarecki, Omnia Paratus, [email protected]; Media contact: Matthew Gauthier, Life Design Analysis, [email protected]