The alliance of the two companies consolidates LOU-TEC's position as a Quebec leader in the rental industry

MONTREAL, June 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - LOU-TEC, a network of rental experts known as the industry reference in Quebec since 1979, announces the acquisition of Accès Location +, the aerial lift equipment rental specialist, and consolidates its position as the Quebec leader in the heavy machinery, tools, and specialized equipment rental industry.

With this acquisition, LOU-TEC becomes a key player in helping to build Quebec. Its clients, mainly contractors working in the industrial, commercial, and residential construction sectors will have access to an impressive fleet of aerial lift equipment and a wide range of complementary equipment.

Both companies have excellent reputations and the best sales forces in the market. By leveraging their combined expertise, services, and offerings, as well as joining sales forces, they will provide a remarkable experience to their customers.

LOU-TEC will also now have one of the most notable fleets of aerial lift equipment in Canada. With an average age of four years, this fleet is the newest in the industry in Quebec. LOU-TEC's extensive network of 28 locations, including the opening of a new site in Drummondville in the coming weeks, will allow customers to take advantage of rapid delivery to job sites throughout Quebec. This regional presence allows for quick responses to urgent requests thanks to the inventory available at the branches, from heavy machinery to specialized and frequently used equipment.

A successful collaboration at the heart of the company's activities

LOU-TEC will also be able to count on the support of its financial partners which include Sagard Private Equity Canada, Walter Capital, Investissement Québec, BDC Capital and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ to support its growth. These partnerships will allow LOU-TEC to differentiate itself from its competitors, particularly in terms of technology and the expansion into new markets.

The acquisition was completed on June 17, 2022, and the two companies will work together to identify and benefit from best practices, expertise, and talent to provide customers with an efficient, experienced, and highly capable partner to meet the most demanding requirements.

Jean-Marc Dallaire will continue as President and CEO of LOU-TEC, while Luc Bertrand, President of Accès Location +, will join the Executive Committee and will now hold the position of Vice President, Development, Strategies and Marketing within the organization.

Quotes

"With the support of our financial partners, today we can consolidate our position as a Quebec leader in the industry and we are taking an important step towards achieving our vision of becoming a major player across the country by 2030. The acquisition of Accès Location + allows us to bring together passionate people who are committed to meeting our customers' most demanding requirements and who are proud to share their expertise and know-how."

Jean-Marc Dallaire, President and CEO, LOU-TEC

"We are turning an important chapter in the history of Accès Location + and it is a privilege to join LOU-TEC, a Quebec-based company that works with the same rigour and concern for providing the quality service our customers have come to expect. Together and thanks to our common values, we will be stronger in fulfilling the company's vision and developing our market share in Quebec and Canada."

Luc Bertrand, President, Accès Location +

"We are very pleased to support this transformative acquisition for our portfolio company, LOU-TEC, along with our partners, Walter Capital, Investissement Québec, BDC Capital and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ. We are proud to support the LOU-TEC team in its growth plans and are delighted to welcome the Accès Location + team. We are convinced that the union of these two outstanding companies will be beneficial to the employees, customers and suppliers of Accès Location and LOU-TEC."



Marie-Claude Boisvert, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors - LOU-TEC

and Partner and Head of Sagard Private Equity Canada





About LOU-TEC

Founded in 1979 and winner of the Successful Business Strategy Award and the Company of the Year Award at the Mercuriades 2022, LOU-TEC is a leader in the rental of heavy machinery, specialized equipment and tools used in construction, renovation, and maintenance projects of commercial, industrial, institutional, and residential buildings.

Benefiting from a strong growth and always on the lookout for new trends in the industry, LOU-TEC is constantly investing in new equipment and new technologies to offer its customers reliable, safe, and efficient equipment.

LOU-TEC's rental experts are highly qualified and are committed to offering personalized and remarkable service. Their mission and their passion are to contribute to the success of their clients by making them better in the accomplishment of their projects.

About Accès Location +

Accès Location + was founded 18 years ago and specializes in the sale and rental of lifting equipment. Over the past few months, the company has experienced significant growth and now has several points of service to serve its customers on the South Shore, in the North Shore of Montreal and in the greater Capitale-Nationale region. In addition to being Bonboss certified, Accès Location + has been honoured for the fourth year in a row as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and was recently a finalist in the economic and regional development categories as well as for its commitment to the community in the Mercuriades 2022 competition. This combination of talent and recognition, combined with sound business management, is certainly synonymous with success for the future of Accès Location +.

SOURCE LOU-TEC

