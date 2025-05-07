MONTRÉAL, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - LOU-TEC, Quebec's leading construction equipment rental company, is honored to be named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. Each year, this national distinction recognizes Canadian companies that stand out for their exemplary and innovative business practices.

For over 30 years, this program has highlighted the performance of private Canadian companies with sales in excess of $50 million. Selected companies are evaluated on criteria such as strategic leadership, organizational culture, innovation, governance and financial performance. LOU-TEC's outstanding performance has been recognized among other world-class companies for its innovative practices.

Over the past few years, LOU-TEC has experienced an impressive growth trajectory, doubling its sales and making multiple acquisitions, including that of Torcan Lift Equipment, which has been developing the Ontario territory since autumn 2023. This strategy of expansion through integration has enabled LOU-TEC to extend its reach throughout Quebec and Ontario. The rental company, which boasts the largest fleet of lifting equipment in Quebec, is committed to offering quality service, its mission being to satisfy more customers every day. Thanks to a dedicated team, the company offers tailor-made solutions to the many challenges faced by industry and construction sites. For President and CEO Jean-Marc Dallaire, this recognition is the result of a collective commitment: "This distinction is the culmination of several years of transforming the company to stand out from the crowd, while capitalizing on the potential of our human capital. LOU-TEC remains on the lookout for opportunities to realize its vision of becoming a major player in the equipment rental industry across the country. The company can count on the support of its financial partners - Sagard Private Equity Canada, Walter Capital Partners, Investissement Québec, Partenaires - Investissement de croissance de BDC Capital and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ - to support its expansion into new territories, as well as various projects enabling it to stand out from the competition, particularly in terms of technology.

Exploring new avenues for the advancement of tomorrow, this year's Best Managed winners displayed courage, resourcefulness, and creativity," said Derrick Dempster, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "We're extremely proud to highlight the impressive achievements of companies such as LOU-TEC in a rapidly evolving business world. Their exceptional accomplishments leave you feeling inspired, celebrated, and connected."

