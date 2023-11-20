Popular bank card gives customers the ability to earn, save, and spend their money

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - EQ Bank (Banque EQ in Québec) is offering Québec customers a new way to earn, save and spend their money, with the introduction of its popular EQ Bank Card1 (Carte Banque EQ). Customers can use the card to withdraw cash for free at any ATM in the country, earn cash back on their spending, earn high interest on their card balance, and travel without paying foreign currency conversion fees.

EQ Bank Card customers are actively using it every day and across more than 140 countries (20% of total card transactions are international). Since launch, EQ Bank customers most commonly use the card for everyday transactions such as buying gas, groceries and dining out.

"Based on our understanding, EQ Bank Card users are the most satisfied banking customers in Canada, and we want to offer that same experience to the Québec market," said Mahima Poddar, Group Head of Personal Banking. "We offer everyday banking that combines the benefits of a chequing account with the high interest of a savings account, and we're seeing this resonate in Québec. The EQ Bank Card rounds out that offering and we're confident that this is the card Québec customers will want in their wallet for day-to-day spending, cash access, or travel."

The EQ Bank Card offers several distinctive features for an everyday bank card:

Free cash withdrawals from any ATM in the country. Whether it's via an ATM at another bank, grocery store, or even an independent ATM at a convenience store, customers can withdraw cash for free anywhere in Canada and EQ Bank will reimburse any ATM fees incurred.

To get the EQ Bank Card, new customers can sign up in a matter of minutes to open a Savings Plus Account (Compte Épargne Plus in French). From there, they can fund their account and order a free card with just a few quick clicks. Once they receive and activate the card, they can load it in seconds by moving money from their Savings Plus Account or Joint Savings Plus Account.

The Savings Plus Account combines a high interest account with features of a chequing account—like an unlimited number of Interac e-Transfers®, free bill payments, no minimum balance, and zero monthly fees. The Joint Savings Plus Account does all that and offers the ability to share the account with up to three other people. EQ Bank's GICs bring guaranteed returns with some of the best rates in the market, while the TFSA Savings Account offers tax-free interest on every dollar with no minimum balance and zero fees.

All EQ Bank deposit products are eligible for CDIC deposit insurance†.

About EQB Inc.

Equitable Bank—Canada's Challenger Bank™—is a wholly owned subsidiary of EQB Inc., which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) and serves more than 543,000 customers. Equitable Bank's wholly owned subsidiary Concentra Bank supports Canadian credit unions and their more than 6 million members. With more than $108 billion in combined assets under management and administration, Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded more than 50 years ago, Canada's Challenger Bank™ provides diversified personal and commercial banking, and through its digital EQ Bank platform ( eqbank.ca) has been named the top Schedule I Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2021, 2022 and 2023 lists. Please visit eqbank.investorroom.com for more details.

1 The EQ Bank Card is a prepaid reloadable Mastercard issued by Equitable Bank pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated.

2 Interest is calculated daily on the total closing balance and paid monthly. For the EQ Bank Card, interest is paid into the linked Savings Plus Account. Rates are per annum and subject to change without notice. For the Savings Plus Account, Joint Savings Plus Account and EQ Bank Card, the current base interest rate is 2.50%. Customers who add and maintain qualifying recurring direct deposits or pre-authorized debits of at least $500/month to/from a Savings Plus Account or Joint Savings Plus Account are eligible to earn a bonus interest rate of 3.00% for the eligible accounts (the Savings Plus Account, Joint Savings Account and the EQ Bank Card balance) for a maximum period of 12 consecutive months. Conditions apply. Please review the EQ Bank Bonus Interest Offer Terms and Conditions for details.

3 Cash back will be paid monthly. See the EQ Bank Card Agreement for details on earning cash back and other terms and conditions that apply to the EQ Bank Card.

4 Foreign currency transactions will be subject to the Mastercard Currency Conversion rate. Banque EQ does not charge any additional FX fee or markup.

™Trademark of Equitable Bank, all rights reserved.

® Trademark of Interac Corp. Used under license

† Equitable Bank is a member of CDIC. Banque EQ is a trade name of Equitable Bank.

Deposits made under Banque EQ and Equitable Bank are aggregately eligible for CDIC protection up to $100,000, per insured category, per depositor.







