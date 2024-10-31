EQ Bank named Brand of the Year by strategy magazine

Leading publication recognizes EQ Bank's efforts that challenge Canadians to expect more from their banks

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - EQ Bank, the digital platform of Canada's Challenger Bank™ with a mission to drive change in banking and enrich people's lives, has been recognized as Brand of the Year by strategy magazine.

"It's rewarding to see our brand and hard-working teams recognized by an industry authority," said Andrew Moor, president and CEO, EQ Bank. "We believe Canadians deserve more from their banks, and we follow through on this commitment by delivering exceptional products that set new industry standards for how modern banking should be – and feel. While exciting, this recognition is a reminder, not a finish line. As Canada's seventh largest bank, we're more committed than ever to building a more competitive ecosystem where Canadians can thrive with true choice."

Each year, strategy magazine's editorial team selects five Brands of the Year whose work pushed the boundaries of their category to connect with Canadians. EQ Bank was particularly recognized for its 2022 "Make Bank" brand platform and its recent "Second Chance" campaign that stars Dan and Eugene Levy, and parallel Québécois debut, "Deuxième Chance," featuring Dianne Lavallée and Laurence Leboeuf, which encourages Canadians coast-to-coast to move from their first-ever, low-value bank accounts to better, digital options.

Since launching in 2016, EQ Bank has championed change in Canadian banking to ensure its customers have a diverse array of financial options that help them earn more, without the fees. Its long track record of industry-moving, all-digital offerings includes:

Personal Account – a pioneering account in Canada that offers no fees and high interest on everyday banking, alongside unlimited free bill payments and free Interac e-Transfers® within an entirely digital experience

To learn more about EQ Bank, get a second chance at your first bank account or feel what it's like to choose a bank that doesn't take and helps you make, visit eqbank.ca.

About EQ Bank

Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. As Canada's Challenger Bank™ and seventh largest bank by assets, it leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 670,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB), a leading digital financial services company with $125 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at July 31, 2024). Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca), its customers have named it one of the top banks in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.

To learn more, please visit eqb.investorroom.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About strategy

Strategy™ uncovers and shares the "bold vision, brand new ideas" of Canada's national marketing community via daily news coverage on strategyonline.ca, in depth industry analysis and features in strategy magazine, as well as conferences and recognition programs including the CMO Forum, Agency of the Year, Marketing Awards and Media Innovation Awards. Based in Toronto, Canada, strategy is part of Brunico Communications, a world leader in the B2B content space, producing top trade publications, global content markets, awards programs and conferences for brands Realscreen, Kidscreen, Playback and strategy.

® Trademark of Interac Corp. Used under licence.

*Foreign currency transactions will be subject to the Mastercard Currency Conversion rate. EQ Bank does not charge any additional FX fee or markup.

