Environmental Heroes Recognized for Their Outstanding Role in Conservation

Ontario Nature's Conservation Award Recipients Announced

TORONTO, July 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Ontario Nature, a leading environmental organization, recognized the exceptional contributions to nature conservation made by organizations, individuals and companies. Their dedication inspires us all to continue to fight to protect nature in Ontario.

This year, the awards celebrated 10 inspirational winners. The recipients are building a natural legacy for future generations, and are owed a debt of gratitude for their tireless work.

Calstone, the recipient of the Ontario Nature Corporate Award, was honoured for its work to protect pollinators and promote conservation education through the Tom Longboat Pollinator Garden.

Jack Gibbons received the Steve Hounsell Greenway Award for his efforts to protect a provincially significant wetland in the Town of Georgina through his work with the North Gwillimbury Forest Alliance.

Pollination Guelph was awarded the J.R. Dymond Public Service Award for its work on conservation and building pollinator habitat in its home city.

Kelly Wallace received the Richards Education Award for her tireless efforts to protect turtles in Ontario, which include the founding of the Think Turtle Conservation Initiative.

The W.W.H. Gunn Conservation Award went to Paula Davies for her extensive contributions to the restoration of the Todmorden Mills Wildflower Preserve.

Stewart Hilts received the Ontario Nature Achievement Award for his lifelong commitment to conservation and his dedication to helping Ontario Nature to achieve its goals.

Huron Fringe Birding Festival Organizing Committee was the recipient of the W.E. Saunders Natural History Award for its successful program that raises awareness of nature among people of all ages.

To Geoff Carpentier went the Carl Nunn Media and Conservation Award for his writing on conservation issues in books, magazine articles and nature columns.

Rick Levick received the Ian Shenstone Fraser Memorial Award for his contributions to reducing wildlife road mortality and his work on the Long Point Causeway Improvement Project.

Reed Fitzsimmons received the Margaret and Carl Nunn Camp Scholarship for his enthusiasm for nature and his leadership in the Junior Field Naturalists Program.

For more information, visit: ontarionature.org/conservation-awards.

Ontario Nature protects wild species and wild spaces through conservation, education and public engagement. Ontario Nature is a charitable organization representing more than 30,000 members and supporters, and 155 member groups across Ontario. ontarionature.org

