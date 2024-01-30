TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Access to clean air and a healthy environment is key to the well-being of Canadians. After a summer of widespread wildfires, the impact of air quality on health and daily activities is top of mind for people living in Canada. While actions are necessary to protect the environment for present and future generations, they must be grounded in sound, scientific-based information.

One relatively under-studied area of research is air quality conditions during winter. Environment and Climate Change Canada has initiated the Study of Winter Air Pollution in Toronto (SWAPIT), a six-week comprehensive scientific investigation of air quality across the Greater Toronto Area that will lead to a better understanding of air quality in Canadian cities, particularly in winter.

The project will measure and collect pollutant data throughout the city. It is the largest urban study of its kind in Canada, and the largest of its kind globally in the number of pollutants measured. It will measure airborne particulate matter, gases such as ozone and benzene, and a variety of trace contaminants. Findings will be analyzed to gain a greater understanding of what pollutants are in city air, and how winter conditions change the way that the pollutant mixture relates to human and environmental health.

People in the Greater Toronto Area can expect to see measurement units throughout the six-week measurement period in the following places:

In High Park in the west end of Toronto

At Evergreen Brick Works near the Don Valley Parkway

On campuses of the University of Toronto ( Scarborough and St. George ) and York University

( and ) and On roadside poles across the city

On vehicles driving around Toronto

Two other measuring sites, at Pearson International Airport and atop the CN Tower, are not visible to the public.

The Government of Canada continues to prioritize robust scientific research as Environment and Climate Change Canada scientists work in collaboration with Canada's top scientific experts and partner institutions to gather fulsome data to inform key decisions that affect human health and the environment.

Quick facts

This first phase of the study is a field measurement campaign at multiple locations in Toronto , from January to March 2024 . The second phase of the study will involve analysis of data and publication of scientific results later this year and the next.

, from January to . The second phase of the study will involve analysis of data and publication of scientific results later this year and the next. Some of the pollutants that are being measured include particulate matter and its constituents, such as metals, nitrates, and carbon; toxic gases, such as ozone and benzene; and trace contaminants, such as flame retardants and plasticizers.

Each of the air quality measurement systems used for this study are different: some of the equipment gathers a sample from the air every second, while others might take one sample per week.

The measurement systems are surrounded by tall security fencing and pose no danger to the public or risk to public health while gathering air samples. Each measurement system will be identified with clear signage.

People in Toronto are encouraged to visit the sites to learn more about this scientific research study.

