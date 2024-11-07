OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Commissioner of the Environment and Sustainable Development tabled his three fall reports on implementation of the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act, progress on clean energy, and protecting species at risk.

In response, Environment and Climate Change Canada thanks the Commissioner for his work—an important process that helps ensure accountability and transparency as Canada builds a low-carbon economy and protects the environment—and will consider the Commissioner's recommendations in our ongoing efforts to improve our work.

The Government of Canada is supporting Canadian households with a range of measures that cut emissions and support the adoption of clean energy while making life more affordable and creating economic opportunities for Canadian business. Various programs are making it easier for Canadians to purchase zero-emission vehicles and undertake green home renovations, including through the installation of heat pumps. The Canada Carbon Rebate is also making a difference, helping us lower our greenhouse gas emissions while leaving the vast majority of Canadians better off as a result of the rebate.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is also committed to ensuring the efficient implementation of the Species at Risk Act (SARA), including the timely assessment and review of classification for species at risk by the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSEWIC). The Government will continue to support COSEWIC in the delivery of obligations under SARA by working with the Committee to improve the prioritization of assessments and clearing the backlog of species requiring a review of classification. The federal government's investments in the Nature Legacy Programs since 2015 are the largest federal investments for nature in Canada's history, setting the stage for the biggest conservation effort Canadians have ever seen. In 2015, less than one percent of Canada's marine and coastal areas and less than 11 percent of our land were protected. Now, Canada has protected 14.6 percent of our marine and coastal areas and almost 14 percent of our land.

Quotes

"I want to thank the Commissioner for his reports today and welcome his analysis of the Government of Canada's work to fight climate change and protect our environment.

The Commissioner's reports clearly show that we must continue to take action to protect our wildlife and ensure a prosperous low-carbon economy tomorrow.

That is why our Government launched Canada's climate plan, the most comprehensive plan ever in the history of our country. We are rolling out over 140 different measures that cut greenhouse gas pollution in the most cost-effective way possible, while helping to steer Canada toward the opportunities in a cleaner economy of the 21st century. And the plan is working. Canada remains on track to meet our 2026 goal under the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act. Emissions are down, while the economy is at full steam.

The proposed cap on greenhouse gas pollution from the oil and gas sector is a prime example. It asks companies in Canada's largest polluting sector to do their fair share to cut pollution by reinvesting record profits into projects that will strengthen our economy for the long term.

The risks and costs of not acting on climate change are much higher than taking action. Together, working with all sectors and regions of the country, we can keep making progress for a healthy, brighter future for Canadians."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

The Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act establishes the Government of Canada's legal commitment to achieving a low-carbon economy by 2050. It requires the Government to set emissions reduction targets and develop credible, science-based emissions reduction plans to achieve each target.

establishes the Government of legal commitment to achieving a low-carbon economy by 2050. It requires the Government to set emissions reduction targets and develop credible, science-based emissions reduction plans to achieve each target. The Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSEWIC) is an independent advisory panel of wildlife biology experts that assesses the status of wildlife species at risk.

(COSEWIC) is an independent advisory panel of wildlife biology experts that assesses the status of wildlife species at risk. The Government of Canada invested $1.3 billion in the Nature Legacy Program in 2018 and $2.3 billion in the Enhanced Nature Legacy Program in 2021. These funds help strengthen protection and recovery of species at risk and advance reconciliation through Indigenous leadership in conservation.

