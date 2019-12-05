Entries now being accepted for the 2019 CAJ Awards program

Full information on the 2019 CAJ Awards is posted on the Awards section of our website.

You can also go directly to the submission site by clicking here .

Members always get the best rates and those considering an entry are encouraged to become a CAJ member as part of entering the awards. For example, CAJ members eligible to submit an individual entry into the Community Media or Community Broadcast categories will have their entry fee waived.

"This year has continued to present challenges to journalists who make every effort to continue to produce the kind of journalism Canadians turn to in order to understand their communities and what is happening in the world around them," said CAJ president Karyn Pugliese. "Yet in the face of these challenges, we know there are plenty of journalists out there who've done amazing work in 2019—work we're proud to recognize through our annual awards program."

The CAJ Awards finalists will be announced in late-winter / early spring 2020, with the winners announced at the 2020 CAJ Conference scheduled for May 29-31, 2020 in Montreal.

The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with more than 650 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.

General awards questions can always be submitted to awards@caj.ca

SOURCE Canadian Association of Journalists

For further information: Karyn Pugliese, CAJ president, 204-995-1071 cell, karyn@caj.ca; Terra Tailleur, CAJ Awards committee co-chair, terra@caj.ca; Jason Markusoff, CAJ Awards committee co-chair, jason@caj.ca

Related Links

http://www.caj.ca/

