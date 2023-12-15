FSRA releases its first Auto Insurance Supervision Plan

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - To help ensure those who own and lease vehicles in Ontario are treated fairly, to promote public trust, and to maintain a robust auto insurance sector, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is releasing its first Auto Insurance Supervision Plan.

The plan sets out three key areas of supervision for auto insurers over a 15-month period beginning January 2024:

Sales and Distribution – to ensure drivers receive the lowest quote and information provided to consumers is clear and timely; Underwriting – to eliminate potential discriminatory practices affecting higher risk customers; and Policy Servicing – to ensure claims are processed in a timely, fair, and transparent manner and to review the number and type of complaints against insurers.

"Executing this plan is crucial in ensuring the fair treatment of consumers, the continued success of Ontario's auto insurance industry, and FSRA's commitment to regulatory excellence," said Huston Loke, Executive Vice President, Market Conduct.

"The outcomes of our proactive supervision work will be shared to promote industry compliance with regulatory requirements and used to inform future auto insurance supervision programs."

FSRA will take a risk-based approach to selecting insurers for examination under the plan.

The implementation of the 2023-2025 Auto Supervision Plan builds on the progress FSRA has made with its multi-year Take-All-Comers Thematic Review to ensure all consumers have fair and timely access to auto insurance.

FSRA expects insurers to review the Plan, and other relevant publications, to ensure they are complying with the law and regulatory expectations.

