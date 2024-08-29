Enjoy Free Family Friendly Movies and Gaming While Giving Back: Cineplex Community Day Returns Nationwide on September 14

12th Annual Event in Support of BGC Canada Now Includes XSCAPE Arcade Gaming

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) - Mark your calendars: Cineplex Community Day returns on Saturday, September 14! The 12th annual charitable event is back with Cineplex, The Rec Room, and Playdium offering a morning of free movies and gaming with discounted concessions. New this year, XSCAPE arcade gaming, located within select theatres, will be free for guests to enjoy before their movie. Cineplex is once again donating funds raised from the day to BGC Canada (formerly Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada), to support the organization's vital programs and services that empower Canada's next generation.

"Last year's Cineplex Community Day was an incredible success, and we are thrilled to carry on the tradition of offering movies and play that create memories and special moments for our guests and their families and friends nationwide," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "As the country's top entertainment destination, we are proud the money raised makes a tangible difference in the lives of our nation's youth and a true impact on communities across Canada."

The Cause

BGC Canada, the country's largest dedicated child and youth-serving organization, has been providing vital programs and services for 125 years. Their support creates opportunities and new experiences for young people to build positive relationships, overcome barriers, and develop confidence and life skills. Over the past several years, Cineplex has raised over $535,000 for BGC Canada's 600+ Clubs nationwide giving youth access to critical programs like Skilled 4 Success, Creating Connections and Learn On. Cineplex Community Day brings together communities across the country for a day of accessible fun in support of an important cause.

Cineplex Theatres & XSCAPE

Participating Cineplex theatres across the country will offer a morning of free movies (9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.) with select concessions available at the discounted price of $3.00 each in the morning. Thirty-minute non-redemption XSCAPE Play Cards will also be available at participating theatres for guests to enjoy before their movie (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.). In-theatre, $1.00 from every concession order and XSCAPE Play Card purchase from the entire day will support BGC Canada. On September 4, movie titles will be announced and beginning that day, tickets for reserved seats will be available online and at the theatre.

The Rec Room and Playdium

The Rec Room and Playdium will offer a morning of free non-redemption gaming (9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.) with each guest receiving a one-hour game band upon entry. In addition, food and beverages will be available at the discounted price of $3.00 each in the morning. Select locations will also offer attractions including bowling, ping pong, pool and more. One dollar from every food and beverage order and game band purchase from the entire day will support BGC Canada.

For further details and information on Cineplex Community Day, visit Cineplex.com/Community. Follow Cineplex on Instagram (@cineplexmovies), on X (@cineplexmovies) and like it on Facebook (@Cineplex) to join the conversation. To learn more about BGC Canada, visit bgccan.com or follow their social media accounts via the @BGCCAN handle.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX: CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 169 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), cinema media (Cineplex Media) and digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

About BGC Canada

For 125 years, BGC Canada has been creating opportunities for millions of Canadian kids and teens. As Canada's largest child and youth serving charitable and community services organization, BGC Clubs open their doors to young people of all ages and their families at over 600 locations nationwide. During out-of-school hours in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities, trained staff and volunteers help young people realize positive outcomes in academics, healthy living, physical activity, job readiness, mental wellness, social development, leadership, and more. Visit bgccan.com and follow on social media @BGCCAN.

