in two flavours: Blackberry Yuzu and Mango Starfruit. Tim Hortons Infusr™ energy beverages offer a delicious burst of summer energy and are made with natural caffeine and natural flavours.

TORONTO, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ - There's an exciting new beverage option at your local Tims for when you're craving a cold, fruity and caffeinated way to beat the heat: the new Tim Hortons Infusr™ energy beverages, made with natural caffeine and natural flavours and served in ready-to-drink cans.

There are two flavours of Tim Hortons Infusr™ energy beverages to try and enjoy: Blackberry Yuzu and Mango Starfruit.

Tim Hortons Infusr™ energy beverages, made with natural caffeine and natural flavours and served in a ready-to-drink can (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"We're excited to be serving our new Tim Hortons Infusr™ energy beverages as a way for guests to enjoy a delicious burst of summer energy on their Tims Runs. Our Tim Hortons Infusr™ energy beverages are deliciously fruity and sparkling and made with natural caffeine and natural flavours," said Carolina Berti, Vice President of Category and Innovation for Tim Hortons.

Cans of Tim Hortons Infusr™ energy beverages feature vibrant artwork by Canadian artist Avril Wu, who also designed the recently-released Tim Hortons Travel Collection of mugs and merchandise.

"Avril did an incredible job recreating scenes of Canada's remarkable natural beauty for our Tim Hortons Infusr™ cans, including striking scenes of the mountains and lakes in the Canadian Rockies and the magical Northern Lights," said Berti.

A TV and social campaign for Tim Hortons Infusr™ energy beverages features Quebec dancer, choreographer and social media star Enola Bedard.



Tim Hortons Infusr™ energy beverages may not be suitable for everyone. Read the label and follow the directions for use.



About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over nearly 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

