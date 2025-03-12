WINNIPEG, MB, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The newly acquired DASCH Centre will benefit from renovations after an investment of $8 million from the federal government.

This was announced by the Honourable Dan Vandal, Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface—Saint Vital; Ben Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre; and Karen Fonseth, Chief Executive Officer of DASCH Incorporated.

DASCH Incorporated is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of people with intellectual disabilities by fostering inclusivity and providing meaningful programs that fulfill their individual physical, emotional, social, and educational needs.

Funding will support a significant expansion to a recently purchased DASCH building on Buffalo Place in Winnipeg. The upgrades will increase the square footage to introduce community spaces, modernize the interior, improve accessibility, and integrate environmentally friendly features, creating a more inclusive and sustainable building.

"Investing in infrastructure that promotes sustainability and accessibility is essential for building stronger, more resilient communities. This funding will enable DASCH to create a space that not only meets the diverse needs of its clients but also contributes to a greener, more inclusive Winnipeg."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface—Saint Vital

"We are proud to support DASCH in their mission to improve the lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities. This funding will help transform their newly acquired property into a much-needed space that fosters inclusion, innovation, and community support."

Ben Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre

"We are thrilled to receive this significant investment from the federal government. The new DASCH Centre will be a groundbreaking facility, designed with accessibility and sustainability at the forefront. It will create a welcoming and inclusive space for everyone to enjoy, serving as a testament to our over 50-year commitment to fostering a community where everyone can thrive."

Karen Fonseth, Chief Executive Officer of DASCH Incorporated

The federal government is investing $8,000,000 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, while other funders including the DASCH Foundation are investing $19,000,000 .

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, while other funders including the DASCH Foundation are investing . The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program.

On December 18, 2023 , the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada .

, the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and . Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

