WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Parks and green spaces are an important part of a healthy urban environment. The federal government is partnering with the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) to invest a combined total of $220,000 to plant trees, enhance the quality of parks and restore green spaces.

Starting in 2026, the WRDSB will start planting about 680 native trees at 12 schools across Waterloo Region. The project will focus on increasing canopy cover in communities with fewer natural park spaces. Students will be engaged in planting some of the trees, helping to provide young residents with valuable knowledge and experience.

Planting a minimum of 40 trees at each of the selected schools across Waterloo Region will increase biodiversity, while improving equitable access to nature. By investing in natural infrastructure, the federal government and WRDSB are strengthening the connection of families, students, teachers, and residents to their local parks and green spaces.

Quotes

"Nature-filled outdoor spaces enrich play, learning and exploration. By investing in this tree planting project for Waterloo Region, the federal government is growing strong communities where families can lay roots and young people can blossom. I hope these new trees will be a source of inspiration, shade and comfort for generations to come."

The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Member of Parliament for Waterloo, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"This tree planting initiative is a meaningful step toward strengthening our connection to nature and enhancing green spaces across Waterloo Region. By engaging students directly in the process, we're fostering environmental stewardship and creating lasting benefits for our communities. I'm pleased to see this collaboration between the federal government and the WRDSB supporting both education and sustainability."

Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener--Conestoga

"We are honoured to be awarded the Natural Infrastructure Fund grant from the Government of Canada to support this important initiative. This funding will create lasting benefits for WRDSB students and school communities, providing more shade, cleaner air, and opportunities to connect with nature. We look forward to seeing how these trees will enhance our school grounds, and also enrich the learning experiences of WRDSB students for years to come."

Scott Miller, Director of Education for the Waterloo Region District School Board

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $176,000 in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF), and the Waterloo Region District School Board is contributing the remaining $44,000.

The Natural Infrastructure Fund supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature.

Examples of natural infrastructure include urban forests, street trees, wetlands, living dikes, bioswales, and naturalized coastal restoration.

Hybrid infrastructure incorporates elements of engineered grey infrastructure to enhance or support natural infrastructure and/or the use of ecosystem processes. Examples of hybrid infrastructure include green roofs and walls, and naturalized stormwater ponds.

A minimum of 10% of the overall program envelope will be allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

Associated Links

Natural Infrastructure Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/nif-fin/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts, For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Estefanía Brandenstein, Communications Officer, Waterloo Region District School Board, [email protected]