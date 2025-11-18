MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Peel Region is advancing sustainable infrastructure and climate resilience through a $1-million investment from the Government of Canada.

This project will retrofit the existing parking lot at 7120 Hurontario Street, one of Peel Region's corporate offices. It will enhance the site's climate resilience and environmental performance by incorporating innovative green infrastructure elements, including stormwater tree trenches, bioretention gardens and swales, and enhanced tree plantings. These features will help mitigate several climate change-related hazards such as extreme heat, drought, and heavy rainfall.

As part of a larger capital project to resurface the site's aging parking lot, the retrofit will add approximately 2,000 to 2,600 square metres of new green infrastructure and include the planting of up to 75 new trees.

Once complete, the project will serve as a model for the integration of natural infrastructure into existing urban spaces--demonstrating how sustainable design can enhance community well-being while supporting Canada's broader climate adaptation goals.

Peel Region works with residents and partners to create a healthy, safe, and connected Community for Life for approximately 1.6 million people and over 200,000 businesses in Brampton, Mississauga and Caledon. Peel's services touch the lives of residents every day.

Quotes

"Investing in natural infrastructure is an investment in the resilience and well-being of our communities. The Government of Canada is proud to partner with Peel Region to build sustainable, climate-smart infrastructure that protects the environment, addresses climate change impacts, and enhances the quality of life for residents."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"This project is a powerful example of how natural infrastructure can strengthen climate resilience while improving daily life for residents. I'm proud to support Peel Region as we work together toward a greener, healthier future."

Iqwinder Gaheer, Member of Parliament for Mississauga--Malton

"Peel is grateful for the Government of Canada's support. This initiative exemplifies how collaboration between federal and municipal governments can bring more nature into our urban spaces."

Nando Iannicca, Regional Chair, Office of the Regional Chair, Peel Region

"By coordinating this retrofit with our planned parking lot rehabilitation, we are maximizing the value of every capital dollar, reducing the heat island effect, enhancing stormwater management and fostering a more inviting environment. Our partnership with the Office of Climate Change and Energy Management ensures that the design is not only resilient but also maintainable, ensuring long-term benefits for our staff, visitors, and the wider community."

Jayne Holmes, Senior Director, Real Property & Asset Management, Peel Region

"Peel Region is proud to lead by example and transform our 7120 Hurontario Street property into a showcase of climate resilience and innovation. By piloting the use of tree trenches and expanding our urban canopy, Peel is not just responding to the climate emergency, we are taking a tangible step toward our vision of a low-carbon, resilient Community for Life."

Christine Tu, Director, Office of Climate Change and Energy Management, Peel Region

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1,000,000 in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF).

The Natural Infrastructure Fund supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature.

Examples of natural infrastructure include urban forests, street trees, wetlands, living dikes, bioswales, and naturalized coastal restoration.

Hybrid infrastructure incorporates elements of engineered grey infrastructure to enhance or support natural infrastructure and/or the use of ecosystem processes. Examples of hybrid infrastructure include green roofs and walls, and naturalized stormwater ponds.

A minimum of 10% of the overall program envelope will be allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

