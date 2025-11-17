MIDHURST, ON, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Providing effective public transit solutions to Canadians living in rural and remote locations enhances productivity and helps make their communities stronger. Through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), the Government of Canada is supporting communities across the country to meet their unique transit needs. The federal government and the County of Simcoe are investing more than $4.8 million combined towards improved public transit.

County of Simcoe will use this funding to purchase four new buses and solar-powered lights with supporting infrastructure to improve and expand its LINX public transit service. The LINX transit system provides local and regional transit services across the county. This investment will modernize rider experience, enhance safety, and ensure that more people can comfortably and affordably take local public transit.

Quotes

"Rural and remote communities have unique transit challenges. That's why I am proud the federal government is able to provide flexible support for locally developed public transit. This investment announced today demonstrates our successful partnership with Simcoe County to deliver public transit that makes a difference and can build Canada strong, in communities across the country."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Maintaining and expanding public transit to connect more residents to services, employment and education opportunities across our region is a major priority for our Council. We thank the Government of Canada for investing in LINX Transit and continuing to support our vision to provide accessible, convenient and reliable transportation to our residents."

Basil Clarke, Warden, County of Simcoe

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $2,896,444 in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF) and the County of Simcoe is contributing $1,986,665.

The RTSF supports a range of public transit models including fixed-route transit, flex-route transit, demand-response transit, community shuttles and Mobility-as-a-Service. In addition to supporting rolling stocks, the RTSF fund fixed infrastructure that improve access to public transit.

A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

Associated Links

Rural Transit Solutions Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/rural-trans-rural/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

