2021 LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors Boasting Nano IPS 1 millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) displays, LG's new UltraGear gaming monitors (models 27GP950, 32GP850 and 34GP950G) deliver the ultimate gaming experiences. All three 2021 models instantly makes games of any genre more immersive via the brand's vaunted speed and picture quality, high screen resolutions and a wide colour gamut (DCI-P3 98 percent).

The 27-inch UltraGear 4K UHD monitor (model 27GP950) facilitates fast, fluid gameplay with a rapid refresh rate of 144Hz, overclockable to 160Hz. It also supports HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for fluid images and enables users to enjoy exhilarating 4K gaming at up to 120Hz on both PCs and the latest generation of consoles. Adding to the premier gaming performance of 27GP950 is LG's hardware calibration, which allows the monitor's Nano IPS display to reproduce colours that are both exceptionally accurate and incredibly vibrant.

The LG 32GP850 monitor is a worthy successor to last year's acclaimed model 27GL850. The 31.5-inch Quad High Definition (QHD) Nano IPS monitor delivers next-level gaming with an ultra-high speed 165Hz refresh rate liquid crystal panel, overclockable to 180Hz. NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible, this UltraGear takes gamers deeper into their favourite titles, producing rich, vivid images without the worry of tearing or stuttering.

A 2021 CES Innovation Award-winner, the LG 34GP950G brings a cinematic quality to games courtesy of its 34-inch, 21:9 aspect ratio UltraWide QHD Nano IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate (overclockable to 180Hz). This monitor features NVIDIA G-SYNC® ULTIMATE, the highest tier of G-SYNC performance officially certified by NVIDIA, to provide the best picture quality with minimized visual stuttering and tearing as well as a more immersive gaming experience.

Additionally, models 27GP950 and 34GP950G are VESA DisplayHDR 600-certified, while the 32GP850 monitor supports HDR10 for dynamic gaming at its best. Each model features a screen with a matte finish to reduce reflections and an attractive circular design on its rear casing that forms part of LG UltraGear's distinctive, futuristic look.

2021 LG UltraWide Monitor

Another CES Innovation Award honouree, LG UltraWide monitor 40WP95C, is a multitasking powerhouse that features a 40-inch curved Nano IPS display with 5K2K UltraWide (5,120 x 2,160) resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio. With its generous screen real estate, this monitor can help boost users' productivity, letting them view and do more on-screen at any one time. This makes the display a great choice for digital content creators and developers or for anyone who multitasks on a regular basis. Stunningly sharp image quality with 98 per cent (typical) coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space and 135 per cent of the sRGB colour space provides the precision needed for the most detailed work, while support for HDR 10 guarantees impeccable HDR performance. LG UltraWide also meets the connectivity needs of the modern professional with a host of options including Thunderbolt™ 4, which simultaneously provides fast data transfer and power delivery via a single cable. This monitor is ergonomically designed with full tilt, height and swivel adjustability, ensuring complete comfort for every type of user.

2021 LG UltraFine Display OLED Pro

With its accurate colour reproduction and outstanding HDR and SDR picture quality, LG's UltraFine Display OLED Pro (model 32EP950) is an ideal solution for creative industry professionals such as visual effects artists and producers working in film or animation studios. The self-emissive OLED display gives the 31.5-inch 4K monitor a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 while independent dimming control of its more than eight million pixels helps eliminate the distracting halo effect common to HDR LCD displays. UltraFine Display OLED Pro also provides superb colour accuracy, covering 99 per cent (typical) of both the DCI-P3 and the Adobe RGB colour space.

LG UltraFine Display OLED Pro achieves the colour fidelity digital artists' demand thanks to its 10-bit 4K OLED display and LG Calibration Studio. LG's hardware calibration solution allows users to make direct adjustments to ensure the highest degree of colour accuracy and consistency. And for convenient connection with a wide range of devices, the monitor features a plethora of ports: one USB Type-C with 90W charging, two DisplayPort, one HDMI and three USB.

"From immersive gaming to professional-level productivity and performance, LG's cutting-edge Ultra monitors have what it takes to satisfy the needs of today's most discerning consumers," said Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. "Our leadership position in the premium monitor segment is only sustainable if we continue to innovate with diverse new offerings designed for current and new customers alike."

LG's 2021 Ultra monitors will be on display in LG's virtual exhibition booth during CES 2021 starting January 11. Keep up with all LG news at CES by following #LGCES2021 on social media.

Specifications:















UltraGear * UltraGear * UltraGear * UltraWide UltraFine 34GP950G 27GP950 32GP850 40WP95C 32EP950 Picture Quality Display Nano IPS Nano IPS Nano IPS Nano IPS OLED Size 34-inch 27-inch 31.5-inch 40-inch 31.5-inch Resolution UltraWide QHD (3440 x 1440) 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) QHD (2560 x 1440) 5K2K UltraWide (5120 x 2160) 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Colour Gamut (Typ.) DCI-P3 98 percent DCI-P3 98 percent DCI-P3 98 percent DCI-P3 98 percent DCI-P3 99 percent Refresh Rate 144Hz (180Hz OC) 144Hz (160Hz OC) 165Hz (180Hz OC) 72Hz 60Hz Response Time (G2G) 1ms 1ms 1ms 5ms 1ms HDR VESA DisplayHDRTM 600 VESA DisplayHDRTM 600 HDR10 HDR10 1M:1 C/R

Pixel Dimming HDR VESA DisplayHDRTM 400 True Black Features NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ULTIMATE DP Adaptive-Sync NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible AMD FreeSyncTM Premium Pro HDMI 2.1 VRR NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible AMD FreeSyncTM Premium AMD RadeonTM FreeSyncTM ThunderboltTM 4 USB-C

* UltraGear product design subject to change.

