Englobe to acquire Peterborough-based Cambium

A third multi-service consulting firm will join Englobe's growing Canadian platform in 2025

MONTRÉAL, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Englobe Corporation, a leading Canadian engineering and environmental services firm, is proud to announce its intention to acquire Cambium Inc. (Cambium), a 235 person employee-owned, multi-service consulting and engineering firm headquartered in Peterborough, Ontario with additional office locations in Kingston, Whitby, Barrie and Ottawa. Founded in 2006, Cambium has a diverse team of specialists in environmental engineering, geotechnical engineering, construction testing and inspection, and building sciences for both public and private clients.

Aligning with Englobe's broader vision

This partnership marks an important step towards further developing Englobe's service capacity in the environmental sector, with a particular focus on ecology. In tandem with its two recent Western Canada acquisitions - which expanded the company's footprint right to the Pacific Coast – Englobe continues to add key technical expertise in strategic markets and disciplines right across the country.

"The Cambium team perfectly complements and scales our Ontario operations, allowing us to enter new local markets while strengthening our technical and leadership teams in other areas," said Mike Cormier, President, Englobe Corp. "In welcoming Cambium to Englobe, we're opening new growth opportunities for our team, enhancing our service capabilities for clients, and positioning ourselves to continuing growing our reach in Ontario and beyond."

Moving forward, Cambium will operate as a separate division within Englobe, with its current leadership continuing to support the organization as they always have.

"This new partnership opens the door to an incredible variety of exciting collaborative opportunities with our new colleagues," said John Desbiens, President and CEO, Cambium. "The Englobe team's genuine care, client-focused approach, and proximity model align very well with our own values. Given this exceptional fit, I am very excited for us to join the Englobe family."

The Cambium transaction marks Englobe's third acquisition of 2025 and reaffirms the company's steadfast vision of serving and supporting more communities in more locations with more services. This thoughtful growth philosophy is founded on partnerships with like-minded companies and underscores Englobe's commitment to building on its 60+ years of experience in Canada.

A bout Englobe

Englobe is a leading engineering and environmental services firm with a well-established presence across Canada. Its team of over 3,200 employees includes professionals, technicians and technical support staff. Englobe offers a broad suite of services from engineering, design and inspection to environmental consulting and remediation. It completes over 25,000 projects annually for public and private sector clients. In July 2024, Englobe joined Colliers, a global diversified professional services and investment management company. For more information, visit Englobe's website.

