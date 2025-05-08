Englobe grows Canadian market presence through the acquisition of Alberta-based Higher Ground

MONTRÉAL, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Englobe Corporation, a leading engineering and environmental services firm with a well-established presence across Canada, is excited to announce the acquisition of Higher Ground Consulting Inc. ("Higher Ground"), an Alberta based consulting firm specializing in environmental engineering, ecology, water resources, dam engineering, civil earthworks, geotechnical and rail projects. Following the successful closure of the transaction, all 65 talented employees and leaders from Higher Ground will join the Englobe team.

This is a major milestone for both companies as we unite to bring even greater value to our clients and stakeholders.

Adding new talent and expertise

Founded in 2013, Higher Ground has an impressive reputation for delivering outstanding services to clients across the western provinces. Their team of professionals and engineering experts complements Englobe's existing expertise, and Higher Ground's established relationships with private sector clients, especially within the water, natural resources, and renewables space, further enhances Englobe's reach and reputation within these key markets.

"We're very excited to welcome Higher Ground's incredibly talented team to our family, and for the opportunities that this partnership presents for us to expand our joint market presence in western Canada, and beyond," said Mike Cormier, President, Englobe Corp. "With such close alignment from our approach to business management and our core values, we're confident that the addition of Higher Ground will help us make an even greater impact for our clients and communities."

Higher Ground will now operate as a separate division within Englobe. Their organizational structure will remain intact under the leadership of current president, Wesley Ferris.

"With Englobe, we are well supported to continue growing - building on our existing expertise and adding new services - to better serve our clients," said Wesley Ferris, Higher Ground President. "Given the similarities between our respective values, standards, and goals that focus on genuine care for our people and clients, this feels like a natural fit for us."

Englobe remains committed to building on 60+ years of experience in Canada with this exciting acquisition contributing to continued growth and ongoing support for Canadian projects.

About Englobe

Englobe is a leading engineering and environmental services firm with a well-established presence across Canada. Its team of over 3,000 employees includes professionals, technicians and technical support staff. Englobe offers a broad suite of services from engineering, design and inspection to environmental consulting and remediation. It completes over 25,000 projects annually for public and private sector clients. In July 2024, Englobe joined Colliers, a global diversified professional services and investment management company. For more information, visit Englobe's website.

About Higher Ground

Founded in 2013, Higher Ground is an engineering and environmental consulting firm headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with an additional office in Fort St. John, British Columbia. Their 65 team members have considerable experience managing environmental engineering, ecology, water resources, dam engineering, civil earthworks, geotechnical and rail projects throughout Western Canada and beyond, primarily for private sector clients.

