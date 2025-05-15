Englobe expands its Canadian footprint with the acquisition of British Columbia-based Herold Engineering

MONTRÉAL, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Englobe Corporation, a leading engineering and environmental services firm is thrilled to announce the acquisition of British Columbia based Herold Engineering Limited ("Herold Engineering"), a well-established, diversified consulting engineering firm specializing in a wide variety of building, municipal, transportation, and marine projects. With this exciting new partnership, Englobe extends its geographic footprint right to the Pacific Ocean – making them a truly pan-Canadian company.

Growing our community of talent across Canada

Founded in 1994, Herold Engineering is headquartered in Nanaimo, British Columbia, with additional offices in Victoria and Ucluelet. During their 30 years in business, they're developed a solid reputation as a multidisciplinary firm, with particularly strong standing in building engineering.

Their 70 employees and leaders complement Englobe's diverse service offering, while adding expertise in low-to-mid, mass timber, and marine design, as well as in-depth concrete experience on the west coast.

"With Herold Engineering, Englobe has found a great partner that enhances our roster of talented professionals and our interdisciplinary capacity on Vancouver Island, and across BC," said Mike Cormier, President, Englobe Corp. "Herold Engineering has truly made a meaningful impact by becoming an integral part of their clients' communities, aligning perfectly with Englobe's approach to forming close-knit, supportive relationships."

Herold Engineering will now operate as a separate division within Englobe. Their organizational structure will remain intact.

"After 30 years in business, the leadership team and I feel a great sense of pride in our past, but what truly excites us is the future that lies ahead for us with Englobe," said Lee Rowley, P.Eng., Managing Principal, Herold Engineering. "Being a part of the Englobe family will allow us to expand and deepen our local presence, tap into the national network, and collaborate with Englobe colleagues to further diversify our service offering."

Englobe remains committed to building on their 60+ years of experience in Canada with this exciting acquisition contributing to continued growth and ongoing support for Canadian projects.

About Englobe

Englobe is a leading engineering and environmental services firm with a well-established presence across Canada. Its team of over 3,000 employees includes professionals, technicians and technical support staff. Englobe offers a broad suite of services from engineering, design and inspection to environmental consulting and remediation. It completes over 25,000 projects annually for public and private sector clients. In July 2024, Englobe joined Colliers, a global diversified professional services and investment management company. For more information, visit Englobe's website.

About Herold Engineering

Founded in 1994, Herold Engineering is a well-established, diversified consulting engineering firm headquartered in Nanaimo, British Columbia, with additional offices in Victoria and Ucluelet. Herold Engineering' 70 team members are involved in a wide variety of building, municipal, transportation, and marine projects on Vancouver Island, and throughout the province.

