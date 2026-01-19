Transaction adds complex mining and power engineering expertise to Englobe's national operations

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Englobe Corporation (Englobe), a leading Canadian engineering and environmental services firm, today announced it has finalized a transaction to acquire BESTECH Canada Limited (BESTECH), a Sudbury-based multidisciplinary engineering firm. This strategic move significantly enhances Englobe's mining expertise and reinforces its commitment to sustainable resource development as demand for critical minerals grows.

Founded in 1995 in Sudbury, Ontario, BESTECH has grown into a global engineering firm with more than 100 professionals delivering specialized engineering services that support the mining and power industry across the full project lifecycle. BESTECH's mining expertise spans core disciplines such as infrastructure design, electrical and control systems engineering, and site closure and rehabilitation. It also extends to highly specialized areas like mine hoist systems, supporting mining operations from development and expansion through modernization and long-term operations. In addition, BESTECH brings extensive experience in high-voltage power and transmission design, including projects for major utility clients.

The inclusion of BESTECH significantly expands Englobe's technical depth in the mining sector, strengthening its ability to deliver integrated solutions for mines, mills, smelters, and refineries. Combined with Englobe's environmental, geotechnical, materials, and multidisciplinary capabilities, the partnership enhances support for complex, large-scale mining projects across Canada.

This partnership reinforces Englobe's presence in Sudbury, a global mining hub, and deepens its support for Canada's most active mining markets. By integrating BESTECH's specialized knowledge into its service offering, Englobe strengthens its position to help clients navigate complex projects, drive innovation, and meet the increasing need for responsibly sourced critical minerals.

"BESTECH brings deep, specialized mining expertise that directly strengthens our national mining platform," said Mike Cormier, President of Englobe. "This partnership expands our ability to support mining clients through all stages of project development and operation, particularly for technically demanding and capital-intensive projects."

"Joining Englobe allows us to scale BESTECH's mining services while maintaining the technical focus our clients rely on," said Marz Kord, President of BESTECH. "Together, we are supporting our people and reinforcing our commitment to operating as a 'Partner of Choice' for our clients, employees, and communities, while building on the quality and integrity BESTECH is known for across the industry."

BESTECH will continue to operate with its established team and client relationships, now supported by Englobe's national scale and multidisciplinary resources.

About Englobe

Headquartered in Laval, Québec, Englobe is a leading Canadian engineering and environmental services firm. The company's 3,400 team members include engineers, professionals, technicians, and technical support staff, who offer a broad suite of services from engineering, design and inspection to environmental consulting and remediation. Englobe completes over 25,000 projects annually for public- and private-sector clients.

