MONTRÉAL, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Englobe Corporation (Englobe) today announced the acquisition of Tetranex, a leading Western Canadian engineering firm recognized for its deep expertise in electrical, instrumentation and controls (EIC), automation, and its multi-discipline engineering project delivery for the energy, agrifood, and industrial sectors.

The acquisition significantly expands Englobe's engineering services footprint in Western Canada and enhances its ability to support Canada's evolving energy landscape. This partnership offers increased capacity in energy infrastructure, resource efficiency, and process engineering, helping advance projects that strengthen domestic supply chains and reduce reliance on external markets.

Strengthening Canada's Energy and Industrial Capacity

Founded in 2010, Tetranex has grown from a specialized automation and EIC consulting firm into a full multidisciplinary engineering and procurement service provider. With over 200 employees and offices in Calgary, Grande Prairie, and Lethbridge, Tetranex supports all phases of project execution -- from concept and design to commissioning and long‑term operations support.

While firmly rooted in the energy sector, Tetranex has diversified over the past decade into markets such as agrifood, mining, water treatment, pulp and paper, and power solutions.

The transaction broadens Englobe's service offerings in the western provinces, adding deep expertise in:

Process engineering

Automation

Electrical, Instrumentation and Controls (EIC)

Mechanical, piping design, civil/structural, and related project disciplines

These enhanced capabilities position Englobe to pursue larger‑scale industrial and municipal projects while expanding support for clients in refining, mining, manufacturing, and other transforming sectors as Canada transitions toward a more resilient and efficient energy future.

Leadership Commentary

"This acquisition expands our ability to support Canada's evolving energy future with the depth and innovation it demands," said Mike Cormier, President of Englobe. "Tetranex's proven strength in EIC and process engineering -- combined with Englobe's national multidisciplinary services -- creates one of the most comprehensive engineering platforms in Western Canada, capable of supporting both established energy projects and emerging renewable technologies."

"Joining Englobe creates tremendous opportunity for our clients and our team," added David Harman, President of Tetranex. "Our combined expertise strengthens our ability to deliver large, complex projects while providing clients with greater access to national resources and multidisciplinary capabilities."

To discover more about this strategic partnership and our expanded services, visit www.englobecorp.com.

About Englobe

Headquartered in Laval, Québec, Englobe is a leading Canadian engineering and environmental services firm. The company's 3,500+ team members include engineers, professionals, technicians, and technical support staff, who offer a broad suite of services from engineering, design and inspection to environmental consulting and remediation. Englobe completes over 25,000 projects annually for public and private sector clients.

About Tetranex

Tetranex is a Western Canadian engineering and project management firm specializing in electrical, instrumentation and controls (EIC), automation, and multi-discipline engineering project delivery. Headquartered in Calgary, with offices in Grande Prairie and Lethbridge, Tetranex supports energy, industrial, agrifood, mining, and infrastructure sectors across Canada.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

