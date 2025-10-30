Englobe releases its first Sustainability Report, consolidating decades of environmental and social leadership

The 2024 report marks a new milestone in Englobe's sustainability journey, uniting verified data and concrete social and environmental impact.

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Englobe Corporation (Englobe), a leading Canadian engineering and environmental services firm, is proud to announce the publication of its 2024 Sustainability Report -- the first comprehensive edition in its evolving Impact Report series.

This report consolidates Englobe's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance into a single, verified framework. It includes the company's first audited greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions inventory, aligned with ISO 14064-1 and the GHG Protocol, underscoring Englobe's commitment to climate accountability. The report also highlights concrete progress in key areas such as workplace safety, equity and inclusion, and meaningful partnerships with Indigenous communities -- reflecting Englobe's dedication to building a more sustainable and inclusive future.

Sustainability powered by radical caring

For Englobe, sustainability is not a trend, but a guiding principle embedded in its 60-plus year history and purpose.

"This report represents a new chapter for Englobe," said Mike Cormier, President of Englobe. "Our sustainability journey has always been driven by our core value of radical caring – for our people, our clients, and our planet. This report brings that principle to life through transparent data and real-world results."

Report highlights

70% growth in sustainability services revenue since 2022, with award-winning environmental and infrastructure projects across Canada.

Company-wide emissions baseline of 3,830 tCO₂e verified by an independent auditor.

91% increase in health and safety observations and 69% of promotions awarded internally.

Recognition from Women in Governance with Bronze Parity Certification.

with Bronze Parity Certification. More than 30 years of partnerships with Indigenous communities, generating $50M+ in benefits and 500,000+ hours of employment and training.

Creation of a cross-functional ESG Steering Committee and completion of the first UN Global Compact Communication on Progress.

"Our verified emissions inventory and strengthened governance give us a credible foundation for the future," added Geneviève David Watson, ESG Director at Englobe. "The coming years will be about building on this baseline – expanding our reporting and setting reduction targets aligned with science-based standards."

Looking ahead

While Englobe is proud of its progress to date, the company continues to focus on the work ahead. The initiatives and results outlined in this report represent a solid foundation upon which Englobe will build in order to meet its current and future sustainability objectives.

Click here to view a copy of Englobe's 2024 Sustainability Report.

