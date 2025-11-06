MONTRÉAL, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Englobe is proud to announce the appointment of Renée Smith, P.Eng., FEC as Senior Director, Hydropower, a strategic move that reinforces the company's commitment to becoming a national leader in the hydro-electricity sector.

This nomination comes at a pivotal time for Englobe, as the hydro-electricity market is poised for significant growth--particularly in Québec and Atlantic Canada--over the next decade. Englobe is already a key partner on major hydro projects nationwide, and Renée's leadership will be instrumental in expanding the company's capabilities and offerings in this rapidly evolving sector.

Renée brings a great number of years of experience in electrical system planning, regulatory strategy, and stakeholder engagement. Her tenure at Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro earned her a reputation as a visionary leader and a respected voice in the industry. She holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical) from Memorial University and an MBA from Dalhousie University and is one of the youngest recipients of the Engineers Canada Fellowship (FEC) in the province's history.

"Renée's appointment marks a significant step forward in our strategic positioning," said Mike Cormier, President at Englobe. "Her expertise and leadership will allow us to deliver comprehensive hydro-electricity solutions that are reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable--positioning Englobe as a trusted partner for large-scale energy projects across Canada."

Englobe is excited to welcome Renée and looks forward to the impact her leadership will bring as the company continues to shape the future of hydroelectricity in Canada.

Headquartered in Laval, Québec, Englobe is a leading Canadian engineering and environmental services firm. The company's 3,400 team members include engineers, professionals, technicians, and technical support staff, who offer a broad suite of services from engineering, design and inspection to environmental consulting and remediation. Englobe completes over 25,000 projects annually for public and private sector clients.

