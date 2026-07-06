Englobe officially welcomes Pluritec to its multidisciplinary engineering platform

LAVAL, QC, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Englobe Corporation ("Englobe") and Pluritec are pleased to announce the closing of their previously announced transaction. As a result, Englobe is delighted to formally welcome the 200-person Pluritec team to its platform of partner companies.

Mike Cormier, President of Englobe, and Jonathan Duguay, President of Pluritec

This milestone strengthens Englobe's multidisciplinary engineering platform in Québec and creates new opportunities for collaboration between the two teams in projects throughout Canada. Pluritec will continue to operate under its own brand, with the same team and the same close relationships with its clients and partners, now supported by Englobe colleagues and resources from across the country.

"This is a defining milestone in our growth in Québec," said Englobe President Mike Cormier. "By bringing together Pluritec's strong regional presence and multidisciplinary expertise with our national platform, we are strengthening our ability to deliver integrated solutions and support the next generation of infrastructure projects across the province and beyond."

The terms of this transaction have not been disclosed.

About Englobe

Headquartered in Laval, Québec, Englobe is a leading Canadian firm specializing in multidisciplinary engineering and environmental services. A Colliers company, Englobe has more than 4,000 team members, including engineers, professionals, technicians, and technical support staff, who provide a wide range of services from engineering to design and inspection, advisory services, and environmental remediation. Englobe delivers more than 25,000 projects each year for clients in the public and private sectors. To learn more about Englobe's expertise, visit www.englobecorp.com.

About Pluritec

Founded in 1972, Pluritec is a Québec-based multidisciplinary engineering consulting firm with over 200 employees. Headquartered in Trois-Rivières, the company provides civil, structural, and transportation engineering services, primarily to the municipal and para-public sectors throughout Québec. With a diverse team of professionals and specialists, Pluritec completes numerous projects of varying magnitude each year, thanks to a hands-on approach and the complementary nature of its expertise. To learn more about Pluritec's expertise, visit www.pluritec.qc.ca.

SOURCE Englobe

Media Contact: Marc-André Lefebvre, Vice-President, Communications and Marketing, Englobe, [email protected], 514-601-2126