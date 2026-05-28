This transaction strengthens Englobe's regional footprint in Québec and expands its ability to deliver multidisciplinary projects, leveraging a new partner recognized for its local presence and expertise.

LAVAL, QC, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Englobe Corporation (Englobe) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Pluritec, a leading Québec-based multidisciplinary engineering consulting firm headquartered in Trois-Rivières. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions.

Englobe and Pluritec leadership on the day of the announcement of the acquisition. At the centre (left), Mike Cormier, president of Englobe, and (right) Jonathan Duguay, president of Pluritec. (CNW Group/Englobe)

This agreement aligns with Englobe's growth strategy and strengthens its ability to support clients, at a time where infrastructure projects in Québec are becoming increasingly integrated and multidisciplinary. Pluritec will continue to operate with the same team and the same established client relationships, now supported by Englobe colleagues and resources across Canada.

Highlights

Regional footprint: Founded in 1972, Pluritec has approximately 200 employees. It is headquarted in Trois-Rivières, with additional offices in Shawinigan, Victoriaville, Drummondville, Thetford Mines, and Québec City which strengthen the reach of its expertise across multiple regions. With this addition, Englobe will now have 27 offices and 1,650 employees throughout Québec.

Founded in 1972, Pluritec has approximately 200 employees. It is headquarted in Trois-Rivières, with additional offices in Shawinigan, Victoriaville, Drummondville, Thetford Mines, and Québec City which strengthen the reach of its expertise across multiple regions. With this addition, Englobe will now have 27 offices and 1,650 employees throughout Québec. Service offer : Pluritec's areas of expertise include infrastructure, structural engineering, building mechanical and electrical engineering, transportation, water treatment, and environmental services.

: Pluritec's areas of expertise include infrastructure, structural engineering, building mechanical and electrical engineering, transportation, water treatment, and environmental services. Differentiation: Pluritec promotes a proximity culture ("close to people") and holds B Corp™ certification, with a focus on social and environmental performance.

A stronger platform for Québec infrastructure projects

For decades, Englobe has been recognized throughout Québec for its expertise and leadership in geotechnical, materials, and environmental engineering.

The addition of Pluritec brings complementary capacity in civil and structural engineering, building mechanical and electrical systems, transportation, water treatment, and municipal infrastructure, strengthening Englobe's positioning on multidisciplinary projects in Québec. This acquisition marks a pivotal step in Englobe's evolution and reflects a clear commitment to offering clients a comprehensive multidisciplinary service portfolio, positioning the firm as a sectorial leader for future projects.

Building on Pluritec's regional presence and multidisciplinary expertise, Englobe aims to strengthen its presence in several key markets, including municipal and para-public infrastructure, buildings, and transportation, while remaining close to the communities it serves. With the addition of Pluritec, Englobe will now have 27 offices and 1,650 employees across Québec.

A growth platform for Pluritec across Canada

Pluritec's presence within the Englobe platform will enable the company to apply its expertise to Englobe projects across Canada through collaboration and support from the company's nationwide resources, while continuing to operate independently within the platform's partnership model.

Combined with a national platform, this regional presence supports the ambition to deliver integrated, "end-to-end" solutions for public and infrastructure projects.

Leadership comments

"This transaction marks a pivotal milestone in our growth in Québec and across Canada. By joining forces, we are strengthening our ability to support our clients on multidisciplinary projects, while remaining grounded in regional realities," said Mike Cormier, President of Englobe.

"Joining Englobe's community of partners enables us to stay true to our people-first roots, while gaining access to a national network and large-scale projects. It is an opportunity to further leverage our expertise to benefit our communities," a Pluritec spokesperson added.

Next steps

Following the transaction's close, Englobe and Pluritec will work together to implement the planned collaboration model while maintaining business continuity for their clients.

To learn more about this strategic partnership and our expanded services, visit www.englobecorp.com.

The terms of this transaction have not been disclosed.

About Englobe

Headquartered in Laval, Québec, Englobe is a leading Canadian firm specializing in engineering and environmental services. The company has more than 3,800 team members, including engineers, professionals, technicians, and technical support staff, who provide a wide range of services from engineering to design and inspection, advisory services, and environmental remediation. Englobe delivers more than 25,000 projects each year for public- and private-sector clients. To learn more about Englobe's expertise, visit www.englobecorp.com

About Pluritec

Founded in 1972, Pluritec is a Quebec-based multidisciplinary engineering consulting firm with over 200 employees. Headquartered in Trois-Rivières, the company provides civil, structural, and transportation engineering services, primarily to the municipal and parapublic sectors throughout Quebec. With a diverse team of professionals and specialists, Pluritec completes numerous projects of varying magnitude each year, thanks to a hands-on approach and the complementary nature of its expertise. To learn more about Pluritec's expertise, visit www.pluritec.qc.ca

SOURCE Englobe

Media Contact: Marc-André Lefebvre, Vice-President, Communications and Marketing, [email protected], 514-601-2126