MONTRÉAL, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Englobe Corporation (Englobe) today announced the strategic acquisition of Applied Aquatic Research Ltd. (AAR), a highly specialized environmental consulting firm recognized as a trusted advisor to clients across Western Canada's energy and resources sector.

Founded in 1996, AAR has built a strong reputation for its expertise in aquatics, fisheries, wildlife, archaeology, botany, and geographic information systems (GIS). Trusted by longstanding clients across Western Canada and beyond, AAR is frequently called upon to deliver high-quality defensible environmental solutions, reflecting nearly three decades of proven experience and technical leadership.

This acquisition significantly strengthens Englobe's environmental services platform in Western Canada, particularly in Alberta, and enhances its ability to support projects across the full asset lifecycle, from regulatory approvals through operations, closure, and site rehabilitation.

"AAR is widely respected in the industry as a trusted environmental advisor with deep technical expertise," said Mike Cormier, President of Englobe. "Their capabilities align exceptionally well with Englobe's strategy to provide integrated, end‑to‑end environmental services that support responsible development in the energy and resources sector and beyond."

In major infrastructure, construction, and resource development projects, strong early‑stage environmental expertise is foundational to their success. AAR's early-stage capabilities support proactive client engagement and strengthen Englobe's ability to contribute value across the full project lifecycle.

While AAR's core focus has been energy and resources, its highly transferable technical expertise expands Englobe's ability to serve a broad range of sectors, including mining, renewables, northern development, infrastructure, and projects that deliver positive outcomes for First Nations communities. The combined platform also strengthens Englobe's role in supporting Canada's evolving energy future, including the growing demand for responsibly sourced critical minerals essential to the energy transition.

Since 2019, Englobe has grown to more than 1,000 employees in Western Canada. The addition of AAR adds experienced professionals and emerging leaders who further strengthen technical rigour, leadership succession, and long‑term sustainability across Englobe's western operations.

Following the acquisition, Tom Boag, P.Bio., President, will continue to lead AAR alongside its existing leadership team. AAR will operate as an Englobe partner company, maintaining its strong client relationships while benefiting from Englobe's national scale and multidisciplinary capabilities.

"This partnership allows us to build on AAR's legacy while expanding the services and value we can offer clients," said Boag. "Together with Englobe, we are well positioned to support responsible resource development and environmental stewardship across Western Canada and beyond."

About Englobe

Headquartered in Laval, Québec, Englobe is a leading Canadian engineering and environmental services firm. The company's 3,700+ team members include engineers, professionals, technicians, and technical support staff, who offer a broad suite of services from engineering, design and inspection to environmental consulting and remediation. Englobe completes over 25,000 projects annually for public and private sector clients.

About Applied Aquatic Research Ltd. (AAR)

AAR is a proudly Canadian, Calgary-based consultancy offering a broad range of environmental planning, monitoring, spill response, and assessment disciplines required to support the diverse needs of our clients. It provides Western and Northern Canada with support for planning, permitting, construction monitoring, environmental inspection, and water services including hydrology and hydrogeology. AAR prides itself on its adaptability, its comprehensive safety program, and its qualified, competent and experienced staff.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

